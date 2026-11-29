Christian missionaries barred from Turkey have challenged their designation as 'national security threats' in a written reply to the European Court of Human Rights dated 18 November. They want judges to find the bans violate religious freedom and order Turkey to lift them, according to ADF International, which represents the applicants in three of the cases.

In February, the Strasbourg court formally communicated 20 cases to Turkey, grouped them for review and requested Ankara's observations. In their written reply, the missionaries dispute the Turkish government's argument that religion played no part in the bans.

Why Christian Missionaries Dispute Turkey's Security Claims

The missionaries allege in their filing that Turkey expelled each of them on the strength of a secret letter from its National Intelligence Organisation. They state that none of them saw the letter the authorities allegedly relied on in each case.

The filing states, 'No offense, investigation or specific act has been alleged against any of them in support of these decisions. The only conduct referenced by the authorities directly or indirectly in domestic proceedings is religious.'

Turkey's Interior Ministry assigns security codes, including N-82 and G-87, to identify people as security risks and prevent their return. ADF International states that officials typically apply such codes to terrorism suspects. The group puts the number of foreign Christian workers and family members reportedly expelled since 2020 at roughly 350. ADF International also states that Turkey has banned more than 200 Christians, many of them longtime legal residents.

Nearly 40 Years in Turkey for Two Christian Missionaries

Pam and Dave Wilson spent almost 40 years in Turkey before being barred. Pam Wilson recalled being turned away at the airport after landing in Istanbul in February 2019.

Wilson said, 'We have never been told what we are supposed to have done. The only thing the authorities have ever pointed to is the sharing of our Christian faith.'

Carlos Madrigal, a Spanish Protestant church leader, held legal residence in Turkey for more than 30 years and led congregations there for 21 years. Officials cancelled his permit in 2022 and classified him as a security risk. Writing in Evangelical Focus, he stated that neither he nor his lawyers were allowed to see the intelligence file behind the decision.

In its 2024 human rights report, Turkey's Association of Protestant Churches counted 132 people assigned entry ban codes because of their Christian faith, with 303 people affected overall.

European Parliament Scrutinises Bans on Christian Missionaries

The European Parliament voted 502 to 2 on 12 February for a resolution condemning Turkey's expulsion of foreign journalists and Christians. Lawmakers raised concerns about secrecy, limited access to evidence and weak judicial oversight in cases involving pastors, missionaries and their families.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry rejected the criticism the following day. The ministry maintained that the claims about freedom of religion and expression were contrary to the facts. It also argued that no foreign body had the right to interfere in Turkish judicial proceedings and that the resolution undermined Ankara's efforts to strengthen ties with the European Union.

ADF International argues that the bans breach Articles 9 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protect religious freedom and prohibit discrimination. Kelsey Zorzi, the group's senior counsel and vice president of international advocacy, urged Ankara to rescind the bans.