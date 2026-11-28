Around 6.3 million people could lose food stamps under a Trump administration proposal, and nearly 1.8 million children would no longer qualify automatically for free school meals.

The US Department of Agriculture says the rule would 'preserve benefits for the truly needy'. Democrats have called it 'heartless and cruel'.

Who Could Lose Benefits

The USDA published the proposed rule on 10 November. It targets broad-based categorical eligibility (BBCE), a policy that lets states automatically enrol households in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) if they receive certain aid funded by Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Patch reported.

Those families can currently get SNAP without separately meeting some federal income and asset tests. Under the proposal, only households receiving TANF cash assistance would qualify automatically. Those receiving noncash TANF services, such as child care or workforce training, would have to meet standard SNAP income and asset limits, WSFA reported.

Narrowing it would cut about 6.3 million people from SNAP, nearly 18% of participants, according to the department's own analysis.

The change would save about £33.5 billion ($44.6 billion) between 2027 and 2031. The administration has cited concerns about waste and fraud as it seeks to curb SNAP spending, although the proposal concerns eligibility rules rather than findings of fraud.

The USDA argues the current rules let some households above federal income or asset limits receive aid. It also projects knock-on effects for summer food assistance and WIC, the nutrition programme for women, infants and children.

Knock-On Effect for School Meals

Children in SNAP households are automatically eligible for free school meals. Under the USDA's analysis, about 1.78 million children would lose that automatic eligibility.

Most would not lose meals altogether. About 1.66 million could still qualify for free meals by applying, and about 93,000 would be eligible for reduced-price meals, Patch reported.

However, around 28,000 children would lose eligibility for both free and reduced-price meals and would have to pay full price. Schools would also have to process about 197,000 extra applications.

The rule comes on top of earlier cuts. More than 5.5 million people have already lost SNAP benefits since a law signed in July 2025 tightened work requirements and other rules, Reuters reported. About 36 million people now receive SNAP.

'Heartless and Cruel'

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, has condemned the plan as 'heartless and cruel'.

She said the rule 'would make it harder to meet basic needs and roll back efforts to streamline federal programs', according to Patch.

Anti-poverty advocates are preparing to fight it. Carol Gundlach, a senior policy analyst at Alabama Arise, told WSFA the administration is 'whittling away eligibility to get SNAP food assistance every way they can figure out'.

She warned that ending broad-based eligibility would bring back asset tests and add work for caseworkers. 'The more stuff you have to verify, the more likely there is to make a mistake,' she said, adding that the administration is 'at war with public assistance programs'.

Gundlach said advocates and lawyers would file comments asking the USDA to withdraw the proposal, and that she expects the rule to be challenged in court.

The public comment period is open until 10 December, under docket number FNA-2026-0661. The USDA must consider the comments before issuing a final rule.