MAGA podcaster Shawn Farash admitted on X on Friday 27 November 2026 that he had wrongly accused former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of sharing an old photograph, after she published metadata to support her account of when the picture was taken. Farash had initially called Greene 'a fraud' over a football broadcast visible in the background.

Greene, who previously represented Georgia in Congress, had shared a Thanksgiving greeting before Farash questioned whether the photograph was taken during the previous year's celebrations. His accusation drew a response from both Greene and her eldest daughter, Lauren, who disputed his interpretation of what appeared on the television.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Secures a Retraction From Farash

Farash's original accusation centred on the football coverage rather than the photograph itself. In his X post, he directed followers towards the television in the background as evidence for his claim.

'Here's a nice Happy Thanksgiving post, right? Except check the football game in the background,' he wrote.

Farash subsequently reconsidered his accusation after reviewing the play and the information Greene had published about the photograph.

'After reviewing the play, and in light of the Metadata that was posted, the photo appears to not be an old photo. I'll own it,' Farash wrote.

'I thought it was from last year. I got this one wrong.'

His initial post also received an X Community Note addressing the disputed date. The note read, 'MTG has proven with metadata that this photo was taken this year.'

How Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenged the Photo Allegation

Greene disputed the accusation by publishing details of the photograph's metadata, the information associated with a digital image that can include when it was captured. She also addressed the possibility that the television had been displaying promotional footage rather than live coverage of a game.

'I did not post an old photo from last year,' she wrote.

Addressing Farash directly, Greene continued, 'You do realise during football games, they show NFL promotions and commercials, right?'

She provided a second photograph which she stated had been taken within seconds of the first. According to Greene, the television displayed a different scene in that image, which she described as an on-field cheque presentation.

The former congresswoman accused Farash and others who circulated the allegation of attempting to discredit her.

After reviewing the play, and in light of the Metadata that was posted, the photo appears to not be an old photo.



I'll own it. I thought it was from last year. I got this one wrong.



I was also shocked that MTG had Thanksgiving considering she thought a dirty bomb wiped Iowa off… — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 27, 2026

Lauren Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Thanksgiving Dinner

Lauren Greene offered her own account of the family's celebrations, defending her mother against the suggestion that she had recycled a photograph from the previous year.

'Thanksgiving dinner was so delicious last night! My beautiful mother did an amazing job,' she wrote.

Lauren criticised Farash for scrutinising her mother's television on Thanksgiving and questioned why he had devoted his time to the accusation instead of spending the holiday with his family. She also highlighted the possibility of NFL commercials appearing during football broadcasts.

In a subsequent post, Greene thanked her eldest daughter for intervening and indicated that other members of the family were unhappy about the accusations circulating online.

'And my oldest daughter has weighed in. You don't even want to hear what the rest of the family is saying about the absolute idiots on this platform who participated in the most pathetic petty smear campaign against me on Thanksgiving of all days. Thank you, Lauren! I love you.'