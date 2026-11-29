Melania Trump appeared 'slightly isolated' as she walked several paces behind President Donald Trump at his Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, 26 November. Body-language expert Judi James described the First Lady's entrance as unusual, prompting discussion about the couple's relationship. The footage, however, does not establish how either of them felt or indicate trouble in their marriage.

Trump hosted the holiday gathering at his Palm Beach, Florida, club. Video showed the president entering the grand ballroom at the head of a family group, with Melania following behind. A clip posted by MAGA influencer Amber Carey Gitter showed Trump waving to people chanting 'We love you.'

What Judi James Said About Melania's Entrance

James told The Irish Star on 27 November that the arrival differed from what she considered the couple's usual pattern at major events. 'Trump usually seems to enjoy a more regal entrance when he's hosting a huge bash, which means arriving beside or hand-in-hand with the first lady,' she said.

James described Trump as 'striding in like the powerful, presidential alpha,' followed by a 'small flotilla of family.' She said Melania was 'surrounded by space.' 'Melania looks slightly isolated here though, especially as there is no Barron to walk her in,' James added.

Discussing a second clip, James said Trump clapped guests while Melania moved around the room. She described them as 'standing back-to-back with a space between them.'

James's remarks are an interpretation of brief footage, not an objective assessment of the couple's relationship. Neither the White House nor the First Lady's office has commented on the clips.

Online Reactions and Melania on Family Dinners

Some viewers interpreted the footage as evidence of distance between the couple. 'He doesn't even walk with her any longer,' one X user wrote. Another suggested Melania might be the one who 'doesn't want to walk with him.

The debate revived claims about the Trumps' marriage. Author Michael Wolff has claimed that the couple 'barely speak' and spend little time together. The White House has repeatedly rejected his claims about the marriage. Relationship expert Gemma Logan previously told The Irish Star that a marriage in which two people were reportedly barely speaking would not be 'in a healthy place.'

Logan said 'communication is the heartbeat of any long-term relationship' and that couples could begin 'living parallel lives' when communication became minimal. She was commenting on Wolff's reported claims, not describing a relationship she had personally observed.

During a 20 November appearance on Fox Business's Varney & Co, host Stuart Varney asked Melania whether she, the president and their son Barron ever ate dinner together. 'We do, but we need to schedule,' she replied, adding that 'our schedules are so busy.'

She said the family was looking forward to Thanksgiving because 'the family gets together and that will be one positive thing'. On 23 September, she also discussed finding time for dinner with co-host Taylor Riggs on Fox Business's The Big Money Show.

'Sometimes he's in the Oval Office till 9.30 at night, right? So do you wait that you will have dinner? You don't, because he's busy. I'm busy too,' she said of the president. She added that the family had 'less and less family time.'

Her remarks offer context for the scheduling of family meals, but do not establish that the couple are estranged.