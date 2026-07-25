Sarah Ferguson has become the subject of fresh speculation after reports claimed she may inherit part of the estate of her former partner, businessman Paddy McNally. However, no evidence has emerged confirming she is a beneficiary, and no details of McNally's will have been made public. Reports have suggested Ferguson could receive part of McNally's estate after the pair remained close for decades following their relationship. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Ferguson had been staying at McNally's Swiss chalet in Verbier during his final days. The former couple dated before she married Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and were said to have maintained a friendship long after their romantic relationship ended.

Neither Ferguson nor representatives for McNally's estate have publicly commented on the reports.

McNally's reported wealth has contributed to speculation about the size of any potential inheritance, although there is no public evidence that Ferguson has been named in his will. Before his death, he was said to rank as the 240th wealthiest individual in Britain, and one of his best known holdings was Les Gais Lutins, his eight-bedroom Verbier property.

The house, reportedly valued at about £15 million or $19.9 million, has a reputation almost as glossy as the people who once passed through it. In the 1980s, it picked up the nickname 'Cocaine Castle' for the wild celebrity parties it allegedly hosted.

Claims about McNally's will or Ferguson's living arrangements cannot be independently verified, so they should be treated cautiously.

The Sarah Ferguson Link and the McNally Questions

According to reports, McNally and Ferguson remained in contact after their relationship ended, long before her marriage to Prince Andrew. It was reported that, 'Paddy always looked after Sarah and at times over the past four decades she needed a lot of looking after.' The same source said he 'never abandoned her in life and even in his final days allowed her safe sanctuary at his home in Verbier.'

Until probate records or McNally's will become public, any claim that Ferguson inherited part of his estate remains unconfirmed.

McNally's wider property holdings add another layer to the speculation. He reportedly bought Sevenhampton Place in Wiltshire, once home to Casino Royale author Ian Fleming, for £7 million in 1987.

Its current estimated value is said to be £40 million, or about $53 million. There is no evidence that Ferguson has any legal claim to the property.

Interest in Ferguson's finances has also coincided with renewed public attention on her past association with Jeffrey Epstein, although the two issues are unrelated.

The marriage to Andrew ended years ago, but the royal fallout has not stopped following her around like bad weather.

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Why Sarah Ferguson's Links Are Under Scrutiny

Interest in Ferguson's circumstances has intensified following renewed public scrutiny of her past contact with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The supplied report says her association with Epstein led to the loss of charity patronages and civic honours, while stressing that appearing in photographs or being mentioned in Epstein-related documents does not itself establish wrongdoing.

It also states that appearing in photographs or being mentioned in Epstein documents does not in itself prove misconduct, and that Ferguson has denied wrongdoing.

Previously released court documents include emails referring to travel arrangements for Ferguson. Those documents do not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing, and Ferguson has denied any misconduct.

Another email, dated 24 July 2009, records Epstein's assistant Lesley Groff saying she had been in touch with 'The Duchess's assistant' and had booked British Airways flights totalling $14,080.10, which Epstein approved.

The renewed attention has contributed to increased public interest in Ferguson's personal and financial affairs. Reports may suggest McNally offered Ferguson support, including use of his Verbier home. However, McNally's reported support during his lifetime does not establish that Ferguson is a beneficiary of his estate.

Any clear answer will depend on probate records, a confirmed will or a statement from those administering McNally's estate. Until probate records, a confirmed will or a statement from McNally's executors becomes available, reports of a substantial inheritance remain unverified.