Meghan Markle is facing criticism following reports that she was annoyed at being introduced as "royalty" during a forthcoming appearance on MasterChef Australia. The Duchess of Sussex allegedly objected after the programme's judges presented her as "MasterChef royalty" before she entered the kitchen, prompting royal commentator Tom Slater to label her reaction as hypocritical.

The news comes as a promotional teaser for the cooking show, recorded during a recent trip to Australia, began circulating. During the preview, judges welcomed her by announcing: 'We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before. All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan.'

Reports claim the introduction caused unease on set, though neither Meghan nor Prince Harry has issued a public statement addressing the reports or Slater's subsequent critique. Some MasterChef fans have vowed not to watch the episode amid the ongoing drama.

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Speaking to host Jaimee Rogers, Slater stated the Sussexes had dedicated years to "trying to trade on" their royal standing. The broadcaster argued that despite stepping down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, they have continued to utilise their titles in professional settings.

"They've been trying to trade on these titles for a very long time," Slater said during the interview. "They saw it as almost a kind of cheat code into the top player of the international celebrity set."

To recall, Harry and Meghan maintained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex after withdrawing from official royal responsibilities. Shortly after their exit, the pair introduced a Sussex Royal brand but agreed to stop using the designation following conversations with Buckingham Palace. Slater contended that Meghan's alleged unease at being characterised as "royalty" contradicted the couple's ongoing use of their titles.

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'It's just so utterly hypocritical, but we've come to expect that from these two,' Slater remarked. He further asserted that the Duchess attempts to portray a grounded persona while concurrently capitalising on the prestige associated with her marriage into the Royal Family.

'On the one hand, she likes to think of herself as terribly down to earth and relatable, but at the same time, [she] rankles when anyone points out the perch that she has taken for herself,' he said.

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The MasterChef Australia segment is scheduled to broadcast in the coming weeks, keeping the couple squarely in the spotlight as debates about their titles continue. Discussions surrounding their public persona and how those royal connections factor into their independent professional endeavours continue to generate widespread interest.

Whether the alleged annoyance over the kitchen introduction will impact the broadcast's viewership remains to be seen, but for now, the episode has certainly captured public attention. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.