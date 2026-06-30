Taylor Swift's reported wedding guest list has put Blake Lively back in the spotlight, but the actress is said to be taking the omission in stride as the pair's friendship remains clouded by the fallout from It Ends With Us.

According to reports and attributed to unnamed insiders, Lively is not upset about not being invited to Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, even as speculation swirls around the scale and setting of the ceremony.

The news came after months of public chatter about a fracture in one of Hollywood's most visible friendships. Swift and Lively were long viewed as unusually close, but their relationship has been under scrutiny since Swift's name was drawn into the legal dispute between Lively and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, a case that placed Swift uncomfortably close to a very messy public row.

Blake Lively Is Reportedly Staying Calm

A source said that Lively understands why she would not be on the guest list and that the wedding would be a 'media frenzy' if she attended. The same reporting said she has no hard feelings, although she would still 'love to be there' for Swift and Kelce.

That is the kind of line celebrity stories live and die on, of course, because it rests on unnamed insiders rather than anything either woman has said publicly. Still, it fits the broader narrative now hanging over the friendship, which has shifted from glossy public affection to something more distant, and much less photogenic.

The report paints Lively as accepting the reality of the situation rather than fighting it, which, if true, is a fairly grown-up response in a world that often prefers drama over dignity.

The Wedding Talk Got So Loud

Swift and Lively's friendship goes back years, and it was once the sort of celebrity bond that produced the usual stream of holiday photos, red carpet appearances and social-media nods. The relationship became a bigger talking point when Swift's name surfaced in legal filings connected to Lively's dispute with Baldoni, a development that dragged an already ugly story into an even larger orbit.

It was reported that Lively had been left off Swift's guest list, citing unnamed sources, while also noting that Swift had not publicly commented. That report said there had 'not been an olive branch' from Swift when it came to the friendship, which is about as blunt as these anonymous quotes get.

It is also the reason this latest round of guest-list chatter has landed with such force. The whole thing has become a proxy war for whether the friendship is merely strained or properly broken.

There is, naturally, no official confirmation that Swift is even holding the sort of wedding the internet has already decorated for her. Reports have floated multiple possible settings, including Rhode Island and Madison Square Garden, but nothing has been verified by Swift, Kelce or their representatives.

In other words, the whole affair is still mostly rumour, gossip and a lot of very eager people joining dots that may not exist.

What Happens Next For Swift And Lively

One recent report suggested Swift might be open to repairing things with Lively, while another said the actress was not expected to receive an invitation at all. That contradiction tells you nearly everything about the state of the story right now, which is that nobody outside the inner circle really knows what is happening.

What can be said is that Lively has kept a relatively low profile in recent weeks, while Swift's wedding speculation has only grown louder. The attention around the guest list has now become its own little spectacle, with fans treating every rumour like evidence.

It is all a bit mad, really, but that is what happens when two of the most famous women in America get folded into a story about love, loyalty and a wedding no one can yet properly pin down.

For now, the only firm thing is that the report suggests Lively is not taking the alleged snub personally. Whether that means the friendship has cooled, paused or simply entered one of those strange celebrity holding patterns is another matter entirely, and one that may stay unresolved for a while yet.