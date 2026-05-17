What was promoted as a rapid, transformative upgrade to one of America's most iconic landmarks is now facing growing scrutiny, as fresh concerns emerge over quality, appearance and long-term durability.

The renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has reportedly hit another obstacle after internal concerns surfaced over potential algae growth and an uneven appearance in the newly applied blue coating.

The project, championed by President Donald Trump as part of wider efforts to refurbish Washington landmarks ahead of America's 250th anniversary celebrations, had already attracted criticism over its speed, costs and departure from the historic appearance of the site. Now, reports suggest the ambitious overhaul may be facing technical issues before completion.

Reports Raise Questions Over Uneven Blue Coating

Fresh attention was drawn to the renovation after reports circulated online, including a video commentary shared by political commentator Aaron Parnas on TikTok, highlighting alleged issues emerging during the refurbishment work.

According to reports citing internal government documents, workers reportedly identified irregularities in the waterproofing layers used beneath the pool's new 'American Flag Blue' coating. Small holes and bubbling allegedly appeared in sections intended to prevent leaks, while parts of the basin developed visibly different shades of blue rather than a uniform finish.

The uneven appearance has reportedly left sections of the pool looking mottled instead of presenting the sleek finish initially promoted during the project. Internal concerns also reportedly suggested the defects could complicate efforts to complete the work within the accelerated timeline.

The renovation was originally framed as a faster and cheaper alternative to previous restoration proposals. Trump argued the new coating method would modernise the pool while solving long-standing water leakage problems.

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Algae Concerns Return to the Forefront

Beyond appearance issues, reports indicating that algae may soon return have added another layer of concern.

Based on various media articles, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has a long history of algae problems due to Washington's warm climate and standing water conditions. Maintenance crews have routinely drained and cleaned the landmark over the years to remove algae, debris and organic build-up.

Experts and previous reporting have noted that algae growth has been a recurring issue for decades, raising questions about whether changing the basin's colour and coating alone can fully address the underlying maintenance challenges.

Critics argue that while the renovation focuses heavily on aesthetics, it may not eliminate the environmental conditions that encourage algae formation.

The possibility of algae reappearing shortly after completion could become particularly sensitive given the project's high-profile rollout and repeated claims that the overhaul would provide a longer-lasting solution.

A Project Already Under Legal and Public Scrutiny

The latest concerns arrive as the renovation continues to face legal challenges.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation previously filed legal action seeking to halt the project, arguing that the alterations bypassed required historic preservation reviews. The organisation reportedly objected specifically to the bright blue coating, arguing that it changed the historic visual identity of the memorial landscape.

Preservation advocates have argued the original neutral tones were intentionally designed to create reflection and visual balance between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

Some critics compared the revised appearance to a recreational pool rather than a historic national monument.

Meanwhile, the project's contracting process has also drawn attention after reports revealed the renovation was carried out under an accelerated timeline using emergency procurement measures.

Pressure Builds Ahead of Completion Deadline

Trump previously celebrated the renovation as moving ahead of schedule and shared images of the revamped pool online, presenting the project as a showcase achievement before the national anniversary celebrations.

However, the emergence of reported coating defects, colour inconsistencies and renewed algae concerns has shifted focus away from progress and back towards execution.

Whether the issues prove cosmetic or indicative of larger structural problems remains unclear. Yet for a project intended to symbolise renewal and national pride, the latest reports suggest the Reflecting Pool makeover may still have difficult waters ahead.