A striking image allegedly showing Russian President Vladimir Putin covering his nose while seated near Donald Trump has ignited a wave of online speculation and debate across social media platforms. The photograph quickly went viral, with users suggesting it hinted at an awkward moment during a high-profile diplomatic encounter. However, fact-checking investigations have since confirmed that the image is digitally manipulated and does not depict any real moment from the meeting between the two leaders.

Viral Image Of Putin Covering His Nose

The image began circulating widely on X and other platforms after being posted with claims that it showed Putin reacting to an unpleasant smell while riding in a vehicle with Donald Trump during a diplomatic visit in Alaska on 15 August.

The post rapidly gained traction, amassing millions of views and being re-shared across Facebook, Threads, Bluesky and TikTok. Many users interpreted the image literally, suggesting it pointed to an unflattering personal detail about Trump, while others treated it as political satire or humour.

The timing of the viral post contributed to its spread, coming shortly after Trump and Putin met to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting ended without a ceasefire agreement, which already placed global attention on their interactions. This context helped fuel online speculation, even though no verified footage supported the image's claim.

Putin found out the hard way. pic.twitter.com/ZIx6Opfd3y — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓 (@BY1959) August 16, 2025

Fact-Check Findings Confirm Digital Manipulation Of The Image

Independent verification by fact-checking organisations, including Snopes, confirmed that the viral image is not authentic. Analysts reviewed official footage from The Associated Press, NBC News and Russian state broadcaster Zvezda, comparing reflections, lighting and positioning of the leaders inside the vehicle.

Their findings showed no matching frame in any legitimate broadcast. In verified footage, Putin is seen sitting normally, often smiling or looking out towards reporters, with no gesture resembling the nose-covering action seen in the viral image.

Experts concluded that the circulating photograph was digitally altered, likely by editing a genuine image from the event and inserting the misleading visual detail. As a result, the claim tied to the image has been rated false, with no credible evidence supporting its authenticity or interpretation.

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Trump Odour Narrative Resurfaces

Although the image itself has been debunked, it has reignited long-running online narratives about Donald Trump's personal hygiene that periodically resurface across social media.

These claims are not new and have appeared in various forms over the years, often originating from satire accounts, anonymous anecdotes or politically charged commentary. None of these claims have ever been medically verified or supported by official evidence, yet they continue to circulate in digital spaces.

The viral Putin image became a new focal point for these discussions, with users attaching older rumours and jokes to the fabricated visual. This blending of edited imagery and speculative narrative helped amplify engagement, even though the original content lacked any factual foundation.

The rapid spread of the Putin nose-covering image highlights how quickly digitally altered content can move through online ecosystems. Within hours of posting, the image was widely shared across multiple platforms, often stripped of context or original sourcing.

Let’s ask Putin if Trump’s odour is unbearable pic.twitter.com/qFxuLMyZyG — JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) June 2, 2026

Fact-checkers noted that while corrections and debunks were later published, they reached significantly fewer users compared to the initial viral post. This imbalance between speed and reach allows misleading content to shape public perception before accurate information can catch up.

In this case, official footage and investigative reviews clearly contradicted the viral claim, yet the image had already circulated widely enough to generate widespread discussion. The episode underscores how visually compelling misinformation can spread rapidly, especially when tied to high-profile political figures and emotionally charged narratives.

Ultimately, the claim that Putin reacted to Donald Trump's alleged smell is unsupported and based on a digitally altered image. No verified evidence confirms the story, and official footage directly contradicts it. What remains is another example of how easily manipulated media can shape online conversations before the truth is fully established.