Former White House adviser Anthony Scaramucci has claimed Donald and Melania Trump are 'living separately' and described the US president and first lady's relationship as 'distant' during Trump's second term. Speaking on a podcast, Scaramucci suggested the couple had grown apart, although he offered no evidence or specific examples to support the claim.

Living Separately Claims Add To Questions About Melania Trump

The comments follow scrutiny of Melania Trump's reduced public presence since Donald Trump returned to the White House. According to reports, Melania appeared publicly 47 times in 2025 after Trump's 20 January inauguration. She was then seen on 38 days during the first seven months of 2026.

Those figures do not establish what happens inside the marriage. They do, however, provide the backdrop for Scaramucci's argument that the first lady has played a less visible role during Trump's second administration than she did during his first.

Scaramucci, who served as Trump's communications director for 11 days during the first administration, said Melania had previously been willing to challenge her husband's public behaviour. He claimed that, when she was 'more friendly with him,' she would tell Trump to 'tone it down' and that the president would listen.

'There's very few people that Trump listens to,' Scaramucci added. It was a pointed assessment from a former insider. Reports did not include a statement from Donald Trump, Melania Trump or their representatives confirming that the couple are living separately, nor did they specify where either of them is said to be living.

Scaramucci went further when discussing the state of the relationship itself. 'I think it's distant for a number of different reasons. But I think they probably have grown apart,' he said.

Claims about a public figure's private life can travel quickly, particularly when they involve a president and a first lady, but speculation remains speculation unless backed by direct evidence or an on-record response.

Why Scaramucci Says the Trumps Have Grown Apart

The former adviser also linked the alleged change in the couple's relationship to Melania's limited involvement in Trump's second presidency.

His comments suggested that her absence had affected not only the president's behaviour but also the wider family's willingness to remain close to the political operation surrounding him.

'The family unit that came into Trump 1.0 didn't like it. They didn't like the blistering in Washington. They didn't like the 360-degree firing squad. I don't think they like the spotlight that was put on them,' Scaramucci said.

His description points to a broader difference between Trump's first and second terms, at least in his view. The family, he argued, became more cautious after experiencing the intense scrutiny that accompanied the first administration.

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Public exposure brought attention not only to the president's decisions but also to the people around him. That may help explain why Melania has appeared less frequently, but it does not prove a breakdown in the marriage. Public schedules offer a record of appearances, not private conversations, and the number of days someone is seen at official events cannot by itself measure the state of a relationship.

While Melania Trump maintains a selective public profile relative to her husband, the available source material contains no direct commentary from her addressing the allegations, nor does it contain any substantiated account of the couple's private arrangements.

Scaramucci's remarks are therefore best understood as the view of a former adviser who says he believes the Trumps have become more distant. They are not confirmation that Donald and Melania Trump are living separately. Until either Donald Trump, Melania Trump or an authorised representative addresses the claim, nothing is confirmed, and the allegation should be treated cautiously.