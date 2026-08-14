Unverified claims about Donald Trump wearing adult diapers resurfaced in the United States this year, but the rumours date back to his time on The Celebrity Apprentice, when former staffer Noel Casler alleged he had witnessed the president needing his clothes changed during recordings.

The claims remain unsupported by verified medical evidence or official records. They returned to public attention in April after Trump was mocked online over what viewers described as a large bulge at the back of his suit trousers during a 60 Minutes interview.

In June, speculation flared again after the president walked out of an interview following an angry exchange.

Neither episode established that Trump wears adult diapers.

Donald Trump Diaper Rumours Trace Back Decades

The allegations now circulating online began with statements made by Casler, who said he worked behind the scenes on The Celebrity Apprentice. In interviews published in 2020, he claimed Trump had 'probably' worn diapers since the 1990s.

Casler alleged he saw evidence of incontinence while working on the reality television programme in the late 2000s. He told MediasTouch that filming had allegedly been interrupted because Trump needed to be changed.

'He's worn diapers since probably the 90s, but I saw it first-hand in the 2000s on The Celebrity Apprentice in the late 2000s and we've have to stop the show and change him,' Casler said.

He later made similar claims in an interview with the PREVAIL Substack, alleging that members of the production crew had given the programme a crude nickname because of what he said happened during tapings.

'The crew nicknamed CA 'The Shitshow,' because he would soil himself during tapings, often after flying into a rage and cursing out the Script Dept. Because he couldn't read a three-syllable word,' Casler claimed.

Those allegations have not been independently verified. Casler's account is also not supported in the material available by medical records, production documents or statements from other Celebrity Apprentice employees.

That distinction matters, particularly when an online joke begins to acquire the appearance of a confirmed fact. A bag, a crease in a suit or an awkward television moment can become evidence by repetition, even when no evidence has actually been produced.

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White House Rejects Donald Trump Diaper Rumours

The latest round of speculation followed the appearance of Natalie Harp, a 35-year-old Trump aide, carrying a large red bag while accompanying the president at his National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, last weekend.

Some social media users quickly labelled it Trump's 'diaper bag.' There is no confirmation that the bag contained medical supplies, clothing or anything connected to the claims. The speculation was driven almost entirely by online interpretation.

The White House has maintained that Trump is in good health and has rejected suggestions that he wears adult diapers. It has not provided evidence supporting the allegations, because there is no verified evidence in the supplied material to substantiate them in the first place.

The dispute took a sharper turn when biographer Michael Wolff dismissed the rumour. Wolff said there was 'no basis' and 'no evidence' for the claim, adding that the last time he had been around Trump, there was no unusual odour surrounding him.

White House communications director Steven Cheung responded with an extraordinary personal attack.

'Michael Wolff is a lying sack of shit and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,' Cheung said.

The statement did not establish whether the diaper allegations were true or false. It targeted Wolff's credibility instead, leaving the underlying claim unresolved.

Trump's age has also featured in the online discussion, although the supplied material refers to him as 80 without providing a date or source to verify that figure. His physical health has been a recurring subject of public scrutiny, but internet speculation is not a substitute for a medical assessment.

The red bag, the interviews and Casler's old allegations have therefore merged into one viral narrative. It is a wild piece of online politics, built from disputed testimony, visual guesswork and a White House response that was far more explosive than the claim it was answering.

Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. No official medical evidence has been presented to support them.