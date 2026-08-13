Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has claimed that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are 'clearly not living together' during his second presidency, alleging the couple have 'grown apart' since returning to the White House last year.

The explosive assertion came during an appearance on the podcast, where Scaramucci suggested the presidential marriage has entered a rocky patch marked by physical separation and emotional distance.

Melania Trump announced at the start of Trump's second term that she would split her time between Washington, New York City and Palm Beach, citing her son Barron's studies at New York University as the primary reason.

However, reports now indicate Barron has transferred to an NYU campus in Washington, yet the first lady's whereabouts remain unclear, fuelling speculation about the state of the Trumps' relationship.

Scaramucci's Claims About Donald and Melania Trump Living Arrangements

Scaramucci, who served a turbulent 10-day stint as White House communications director in July 2017 before being ousted following a profanity-laced media tirade, told the podcast host, 'I think it's distant for a number of different reasons. But I think they probably have grown apart.'

When pressed specifically on their marriage, he added, 'It's pretty clear that they're not living together.' He noted, however, that their separate living situations do not prevent them from appearing together in public.

The former hedge fund manager, who has been highly critical of Trump since his departure and endorsed both Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024, said he has maintained a 'good rapport' with Melania despite his falling out with the president.

'She was always very nice to me,' Scaramucci said. 'I always liked her, my wife liked her. She was down to earth, classy.'

Scaramucci also suggested the Trump family unit that entered the White House in 2017 struggled with the intensity of Washington life.

'The family unit that came into Trump 1.0 didn't like it,' he elaborated. 'They didn't like the blistering in Washington. They didn't like the 360-degree firing squad. I don't think they like the spotlight that was put on them.'

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Previous Reports of Tensions Between Donald and Melania Trump

This is not the first time relationship difficulties between the president and first lady have surfaced.

According to Regime Change, a book released earlier this year by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, tensions have been apparent for years, particularly over Trump's decision to demolish the 123-year-old White House East Wing to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom expected to cost up to $1 billion (£740 million).

'Mrs. Trump, who preferred a quiet environment with minimal disturbances and objected to living in a construction zone, had repeatedly expressed concern about the size and location of the ballroom,' Haberman and Swan wrote.

'For several weeks in early 2025, White House aides had tried accommodating the couple's competing desires about the future of the complex.' Trump ultimately prevailed, approving the demolition despite his wife's objections.

The book also reveals the couple maintain separate bedrooms, with Melania occupying the master bedroom and Trump taking over the adjacent space labelled as the second-floor 'living room.'

This arrangement reportedly sparked a bizarre decor war, with Trump allegedly moving items from Melania's selected spaces into his own bedroom when she was not around.

'Once, when staff gently reminded the president that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care,' the authors wrote. 'He seemed almost to be competing with her, determined to have the better room.'

Staff reportedly felt caught between the two Trumps, described as 'the only presidential couple to regularly use and maintain separate bedrooms since Richard and Pat Nixon.'

Trump's 'obsessive focus on interior decorating made the staff yearn for the First Lady to return and hopefully rein him in,' according to the book. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

What happens next remains unclear. The White House has not commented on Scaramucci's allegations, and neither has the first lady's office.

For a presidency already defined by turbulence, the suggestion that the man in the Oval Office and the woman who once stood beside him are living separate lives adds another layer of intrigue to an already wild second term.