Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Janelle Monáe and Ms. Rachel signed an open letter calling on US arenas to reconsider booking Macklemore's Free Palestine Tour. The Committee for the First Amendment's letter alleges that the rapper's support for Palestine has led venues to refuse his concerts.

The appeal follows Macklemore's removal from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour in September. The promoter reportedly dropped him after stadium operators objected to his on-stage remarks supporting Palestine and threatened to block his performances if he remained on the bill.

AURORA, Kneecap, MORGXN, Portugal. The Man and Allison Russell also signed the letter, alongside Artists Against Apartheid. The musicians, actors and activists frame their appeal as a defence of artistic freedom, arguing that the alleged treatment of Macklemore has implications for other performers who express political views.

Macklemore Letter Urges Arenas to Reconsider Bookings

'We stand with Macklemore and every artist who has faced corporate or government retaliation for speaking out about Palestine or expressing any other political conviction,' the letter states. 'The aim is to silence and intimidate, and the chilling effect extends far beyond one act.'

The letter is addressed to Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and UBS Arena in New York. In the Los Angeles area, its recipients are the Kia Forum, Intuit Dome and Crypto.com Arena.

It also names Chase Center in San Francisco, Prudential Center in Newark and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The signatories are seeking reconsideration of bookings for the Free Palestine Tour at the venues named in their appeal.

Macklemore alleged that dates he had been told were available were withdrawn when the arenas learned that the concerts would benefit Palestine.

European Shows Support Macklemore's Booking Appeal

After his departure from the Sheeran tour, Macklemore launched the Free Palestine Tour with three sold-out shows in Dublin, Paris and London in October, according to the reporting.

The letter cites those performances to challenge what it describes as Madison Square Garden's contention that Macklemore is 'not an arena level act'. The European shows are presented as evidence supporting the signatories' request for venues to reconsider booking him.

Macklemore Supporters Raise Broader Concerns About Dissent

The committee recognises that private companies can decide which artists they book, while arguing that those decisions can carry wider political consequences.

'This is bigger than one artist and one tour,' the letter reads. 'Macklemore is far from the only artist who has been targeted in this way. Private companies may decide who they book, but their decisions do not exist in a political vacuum. We are living through a widespread government campaign to silence dissent, aided by powerful corporate interests. Arenas that exclude artists for their political views cannot pretend they are separate from that campaign — particularly those that receive public funding.'

Robert Kraft, identified in the reporting as the New England Patriots owner, reportedly led the stadium operators who objected to Macklemore's remarks in September. U2 and Garbage have also reportedly voiced support for the rapper.

Macklemore has stated that he remains committed to bringing the Free Palestine Tour to the US, even if that requires building his own stages or performing outdoors.