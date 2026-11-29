Roger Waters, the English singer-songwriter and Pink Floyd co-founder, has expressed a desire to prohibit performances of his music in Israel, citing his opposition to the treatment of Palestinians.

Speaking from New York in an interview published by The Times on Friday 27 November 2026, he dismissed allegations of antisemitism as 'complete rubbish' but acknowledged that he had no power to impose such a ban.

The musician's remarks follow decades of advocacy for the Palestinian cause. His political positions and the imagery employed at his concerts have repeatedly prompted accusations of antisemitism, which he rejects. His comments concern not just his own appearances but performances of his compositions by other musicians.

Roger Waters Wants His Music Kept Out of Israel

Waters, 83, explained that his wish to restrict performances of his work was conditional on what he described as an end to the occupation and genocide of Palestinians.

'I'd rather that nobody was ever allowed to perform any of my work in Israel until such time as the genocide and the occupation of the Palestinian people ends. But I can't stop it.'

He co-founded Pink Floyd in London in 1965 alongside Nick Mason, Richard Wright and Syd Barrett. The band became one of rock music's highest-selling acts, releasing albums including The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall.

Waters has continued his solo career since leaving Pink Floyd in 1985 but considers the themes of his later compositions a continuation of the work he produced with the band.

'Pink Floyd is still relevant because the albums are about life on Earth and whether it can be maintained or not,' he stated.

Roger Waters Criticises Ed Sheeran Over Macklemore's Departure

The interview followed Waters' criticism of Ed Sheeran over the removal of rapper Macklemore from the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour in September 2026.

Macklemore had screened footage of Gaza and performed 'Hind's Hall' during his opening set at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Concert promoter Messina Touring Group stated that venues had refused to accommodate shows featuring the rapper, putting dates affecting hundreds of thousands of fans at risk of cancellation.

Robert Kraft, the owner of Gillette Stadium, confirmed that he had barred Macklemore from performing at the venue, citing concerns over what he described as antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.

Macklemore maintained that criticism of Israel should not be equated with prejudice against Jewish people.

Waters defended the rapper in a social media video directed at Sheeran, whom he accused of doing the wrong thing.

Sheeran maintained that he was 'not complicit', said Macklemore's removal was the promoter's decision and explained that he held private views on the conflict. He insisted that his concerts, which attract young people and children, were not 'a political forum'.

The decision to proceed without Macklemore was followed by the withdrawal of Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Sheeran's backing band Beoga. Finneas also withdrew from the South American leg.

Why Roger Waters Rejects Antisemitism Allegations

Addressing the accusations of antisemitism that have accompanied his political activism, Waters categorically rejected suggestions that he harboured prejudice against Jewish people.

'Obviously it's complete rubbish,' he stated. 'I don't have an antisemitic bone in my body.'

Waters also expressed cautious optimism that attitudes towards the Palestinian cause were shifting. He outlined his hopes for a democratic Palestinian state where citizens would enjoy equal rights regardless of religion, nationality or ethnicity.

'If we can do it, we will have made a giant step for mankind, and that's what gets me up in the morning.'