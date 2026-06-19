Meta is quietly lobbying for legal protections that critics say could dramatically weaken efforts to hold social media companies accountable for harm to children. The proposal has surfaced as Congress debates one of the most consequential internet safety bills in decades, setting up a battle over whether stronger protections for young users should come with new protections for the platforms themselves.

According to proposed legislative language reviewed by Reuters and a source familiar with the discussions, Meta Platforms has urged lawmakers to include a liability shield in the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a bipartisan bill aimed at forcing social media companies to better protect minors online.

The move reveals a central tension at the heart of the debate over children's online safety. While lawmakers are seeking tougher obligations for technology companies, Meta appears to be pushing for legal safeguards that could limit its exposure to thousands of lawsuits already working their way through American courts.

No More Court Orders For Them

The proposed language would grant online platforms immunity from state-law claims relating to the online safety or privacy of individuals under 18.

Legal experts and consumer advocates argue the wording is sweeping. If enacted, it could affect ongoing litigation brought by families, school districts and young users who claim social media products contributed to mental health problems, compulsive use and other harms.

Meta and Google's YouTube are already facing extensive legal challenges across the United States. Earlier this year, the companies lost a closely watched trial in California in which a woman successfully argued that platform features were addictive and harmful to young users. The companies are appealing the decision.

Critics argue that granting immunity at the same moment lawmakers impose new responsibilities would fundamentally alter the balance of the legislation.

Julia Duncan of the American Association for Justice said the proposed provision leaves little room for interpretation.

'The language is pretty clear-cut immunity against every parent, every school district, that is seeking to hold any AI or social media company accountable for harm' to children, Duncan said. 'There is no other way to read this language.'

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Meta Says It Is Seeking National Standards

Meta rejects the suggestion that it is pursuing blanket immunity.

Stephanie Otway, a spokesperson for the company, said the proposal would not eliminate existing lawsuits and should instead be viewed as an effort to establish consistent national rules governing youth safety online.

'Instead, it establishes uniform national standards for online youth safety, ensuring these critical issues are governed by comprehensive federal legislation, not plaintiffs' lawyers or patchwork state legislation,' Otway said.

Industry groups have repeatedly pushed for federal standards that would supersede state-level legislation.

But critics argue that lawsuits have become one of the few mechanisms available for scrutinising how platforms design products used by millions of children and teenagers. That dispute now sits at the centre of negotiations surrounding KOSA.

A High-Stakes Negotiation

The KOSA has emerged as the most ambitious attempt to regulate social media platforms since Congress reshaped internet law in the 1990s.

The legislation would require companies to take reasonable steps to protect minors from a range of harms, including compulsive use of their products. Features such as infinite scrolling, activity notifications and appearance-altering photo filters would receive particular scrutiny under the proposed rules.

Supporters argue those design tools have helped fuel excessive engagement among younger users. Critics of the industry say the platforms have known for years that some features may encourage addictive behaviours while continuing to prioritise growth and user retention.

According to the source familiar with the discussions, Meta has proposed the liability provision as part of efforts to drop its opposition to KOSA.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, giving it rare bipartisan backing in an otherwise divided Congress.

Negotiations are continuing as lawmakers and the White House discuss broader technology legislation that could also include provisions affecting artificial intelligence regulation.

Blackburn's office has distanced itself from the language reviewed by Reuters.

'We have not seen that proposed language and would never consider it,' a spokesperson for the senator said.

The Bigger Fight Over Accountability

KOSA passed the Senate in 2024 by a commanding 91-3 vote but stalled in the House of Representatives. It was reintroduced this year with support from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, signalling that momentum behind the legislation remains strong.

For families pursuing legal action against technology companies, the courts represent a route to answers and compensation. For Meta and other platforms, the concern is that a growing wave of litigation could create inconsistent legal standards and expose companies to significant financial liabilities.