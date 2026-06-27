Scientists say bad space weather may be one reason alien tech signals have not reached our telescopes in a usable form, after astronomer Vishal Gajjar and colleagues reported in The Astrophysical Journal that radio transmissions from extraterrestrial civilisations could be smeared out by the plasma and activity around their own stars before they are detected on Earth. The claim goes to the heart of a familiar question in astronomy, why years of listening have still not produced a clear sign of intelligent life.

The long running search for alien technology has often focused on narrowband signals, sharp radio features that researchers treat as especially interesting because they are not usually produced by natural astrophysical processes. The new argument is that scientists may have been too committed to that neat pattern. Gajjar said a signal broadened by its own star's environment can slip below detection thresholds even if it is really there, which is a rather awkward twist for anyone hoping the universe would announce itself cleanly. None of this confirms alien civilisations exist or are broadcasting, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify that any such signals are out there, so the broader idea should be treated with caution.

Read more The Alien Signals We're Missing: Why Stellar Plasma Is 'Smearing' Extraterrestrial Broadside Transmissions The Alien Signals We're Missing: Why Stellar Plasma Is 'Smearing' Extraterrestrial Broadside Transmissions

Why Space Weather Could Blur Alien Tech Signals

The study, highlighted by the SETI Institute earlier this year, argues that plasma density fluctuations in stellar winds, along with more violent events such as coronal mass ejections, can distort a narrow signal close to its source and spread its power across a wider frequency range. Once that happens, a transmission that started out looking tidy and artificial may arrive looking weaker, broader and much easier to miss.

A SETI Institute illustration shared on Instagram drove the point home in plain terms, showing a clean white tone on one side and a smeared green version on the other. It suggested researchers may be listening to the right part of the sky while waiting for the wrong shape to appear. That does not prove a hidden message is sitting there, of course, but it does challenge a basic assumption that the signal leaving another world would stay pristine for long enough to be recognised here.

The wider implication is that decades of silence may not mean there is nothing to hear. SETI teams already account for distortions that happen across interstellar space, but this work shifts attention closer to the home system, where stellar weather may have already done the damage before the signal even gets going. So the old idea of cosmic silence starts to look less clean cut and a bit more technical, which, frankly, is probably how most real science problems behave.

Scientist Searches May Need a Different Signal Shape

That matters because traditional searches have been optimised for narrowband signals, the sort of sharply defined radio spike long treated as the gold standard for spotting technology. The new study suggests those searches may need retuning so they can also catch broader, weaker features that still carry the signature of an artificial source. In other words, scientists may not have been looking in the wrong place so much as looking for the wrong silhouette.

Meanwhile, another strand of research is trying to make the broader hunt for life less scattergun. A Stanford led model called STEHM, short for Smaller Than Earth Habitability Model, examines how small a rocky planet can be and still hold on to an atmosphere over billions of years. That matters because atmospheres are among the few things astronomers can realistically study from afar when they are trying to assess whether a distant world might support life.

According to the model abstract, planets at or above 0.8 Earth radii can retain atmospheres under Earth like default conditions around a sun like star, while smaller worlds tend to lose them, though some variations move the threshold to 0.7 Earth radii. It does not answer the signal distortion problem, but it does sharpen the wider search in a different way by narrowing which worlds might deserve precious telescope time. Put the two findings together and the picture becomes oddly sobering. We may be trying to hear a faint transmission through a star's bad weather while also guessing which tiny planets have enough air to betray their existence at all. That is not first contact. It is messier than that, and maybe more honest.