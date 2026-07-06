From a storage device from the Library of Congress, artefacts from all 50 states, to an iPhone 17 Pro Max, America's Time Capsule has made history as it is sealed underground, never to see daylight again for another 250 years.

The United States has officially locked away underground a remarkable collection of artefacts buried in a time capsule beneath Philadelphia as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations on 4 July 2026. The massive stainless-steel capsule houses hundreds of artefacts and objects intended to provide Americans in 2276 with a glimpse of what life was like in 2026. Objects in the capsule include a whale bone, a natural diamond, handwritten letters, synthetic DNA, and an American flag.

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Engineers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reportedly spent years crafting and designing the 900-pound capsule to ensure it can withstand flooding, moisture, and shifting temperatures, preserving its contents until 4 July 2276.

Whale Bones, Diamonds, and Other Unexpected Treasures

On 15 June 2026, America250 revealed and officially sealed the contents of the 900-pound America's Time Capsule before it was officially buried on 4 July 2026. The unveiling showed a full collection of almost 200 artefacts from all 50 states that touched technology, national history, and culture.

Among the most attention-grabbing contributions is Maine's submission, a bone from the North Atlantic right whale, a critically endangered species. From Arkansas, a natural diamond from Crater of Diamonds State Park proved eye-catching as well, and Arizona's contribution, which included a specially produced coin featuring nano-etched versions of both the US Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, turned heads. Each of these extraordinary contributions was selected to reflect each state's unique identity.

California's contribution was an entry on advanced technology, which included a quantum computing chip, a fusion semiconductor, and an AI-generated prediction that imagines what the state could look like in 250 years. Utah, on the other hand, sent a historic George Washington prayer medal. Other states went for handwritten letters, historical documents, artwork, commemorative coins, and objects tied to their local heritage.

Modern Technology Frozen in Time

Beyond preserving US history, the capsule also held artefacts to document today's technological achievements. Headlining these items is an iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was thrown in to represent the mobile technology shaping everyday life in 2026. The capsule also holds a molecular data storage device from the Library of Congress containing digital copies of historical records inside synthetic DNA sealed within a tiny metal vial.

Some of America's most treasured historical materials, including Thomas Jefferson's early draft of the Declaration of Independence, Francis Scott Key's handwritten lyrics to The Star Spangled Banner, an 1898 recording by John Philip Sousa's band, and a three-dimensional (3D) rendering of Abraham Lincoln's hand, were all housed inside the DNA archive.

A Snapshot of America for the Future

The capsule was also designed to preserve everyday American life. Inside are student essays and artwork, sports memorabilia, commemorative Coca-Cola items, music, photographs, and contributions from the three branches of the federal government. According to organisers, these objects capture not only historic achievements but also the ordinary experiences in the year 2026.

The engineers also included a letter. It was addressed to the Americans, eventually unearthing and opening the capsule in the year 2276. Organisers hope the carefully preserved collection will serve as a meaningful conversation across two and a half centuries, offering descendants an authentic glimpse into what America looked like during its 250th year of independence.