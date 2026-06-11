A former US intelligence official has appeared on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, accusing the American government of hiding 'non-human' alien corpses and other evidence of extraterrestrial life, in a series of explosive claims delivered alongside members of Congress this week.

The intervention came after months of intensifying interest in unidentified aerial phenomena, or UFOs, in Washington.

David Grusch, a decorated Air Force veteran who later worked for the National Reconnaissance Office, first entered the public spotlight in 2023 when he testified under oath that secret US programmes had been retrieving crashed craft and attempting to reverse-engineer their technology for decades. His latest appearance, with lawmakers on the steps of the Capitol, was designed to ratchet up pressure on the government to declassify whatever it knows.

Capitol Hill Push Puts Alien Claims Back In The Spotlight

Standing beside members of the House Oversight Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, Grusch called on the US administration to release what he described as 'smoking gun' proof that UFOs and aliens are real. In earlier remarks, he said he had personally seen evidence that convinced him the US was in possession of 'non-human biologics,' a phrase that UFO researchers tend to interpret as recovered alien bodies.

He went further this time. According to Grusch, files from the Russian and Brazilian governments independently confirm the existence of both UFOs and extraterrestrial beings, suggesting the United States is not the only power sitting on sensitive material. None of those files has been made public, and there has been no official corroboration from Moscow or Brasília, so on that point, nothing is confirmed yet, and everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Pressed on just what kind of alien life he believes the US has identified, Grusch offered an answer that sounded closer to science fiction than standard intelligence briefings. He described 'a continuum from corporeal bipedal type life to what I would consider sentient plasmoid life,' adding that 'there are several that the US government is aware of.'

In plain language, he alleges that American agencies hold information on multiple alien species, ranging from recognisably physical, two-legged beings to intelligent, plasma-like entities that lack a conventional body.

He has not released documents to support those claims, and US officials have repeatedly declined to comment in detail on his testimony.

What Grusch insists is not up for debate is that there have been 'several dozen' cases in which the US government examined what he calls 'non-human biologics.' That term has become central to this story. Supporters argue it is a careful way of referring to alien remains without breaching secrecy laws. Critics counter that it is conveniently vague and could just as easily cover unknown but earthly organisms or misidentified debris.

Alien Debate Deepens As Establishment Figures Weigh In

Grusch's background gives his words a weight that ordinary conspiracy theories rarely carry. He spent 14 years in the US Air Force before moving into intelligence, ultimately serving at the National Reconnaissance Office, the secretive agency that designs and operates America's spy satellites. Whatever else one thinks of his alien narrative, this is not an outsider lobbing rocks from the fringes.

He is also not alone. Joining him in the latest push was retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, a respected oceanographer who once commanded the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. Gallaudet has previously said he witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena interacting with humanity during his naval service, language that chimes uncomfortably with Grusch's own descriptions. His account remains unverified in the public record, but his rank ensures it is harder to dismiss as simple fantasy.

On Capitol Hill, a growing group of lawmakers has decided that, verified or not, the claims now demand daylight. Members of the Oversight Committee's task force have been pushing for broader declassification of UFO-related material, arguing that secrecy has outlived any legitimate national security purpose.

**WOW** David Grusch: "There are several different types of Alien species that the US government are aware of" 👽



"It's a continuum from Corporeal bipedal type life forms to sentient plasma life" pic.twitter.com/whIvDxWYt8 — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) June 9, 2026

Congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri voiced a frustration that feels bigger than the alien question itself. 'For decades, the American people have been treated like children, told there are government secrets they don't get to know,' he said, backing Grusch's call for transparency. 'The American people are done with that answer.'

That sentiment, more than any lurid image of alien corpses in hidden hangars, may be what gives this latest wave of allegations its staying power.

The public does not yet know whether there are 'non-human biologics' in government freezers or simply classified files on misidentified aircraft. What is clear is that experienced insiders are willing to risk their reputations to suggest something extraordinary is being concealed, and members of Congress are no longer content to leave those suggestions buried in closed hearings. Until hard evidence is released, the alien claims sit in a grey zone between revelation and rumour. But the battle now playing out in Washington over what the public is allowed to see is very real, and it is only moving in one direction.