Billionaire Michael Dell has urged American parents to claim their children's Trump Accounts, saying more than 90% of the 25 million accounts funded by him and his wife, Susan Dell, remain unclaimed.

The couple pledged $6.25 billion (approximately £4.7 billion), providing $250 (£188) for each eligible child. Dell warned that the slow activation rate could leave millions of families unaware of the money allocated to their children.

His appeal comes as Elon Musk and SpaceX announce additional share contributions to encourage participation in the government-backed investment programme.

Michael Dell Urges Parents to Claim $250 Trump Accounts

In a post on X on 28 November 2026, Dell said more than 90% of the 25 million accounts funded by the couple remained unclaimed. Business Insider reported that their $6.25 billion (£4.7 billion) commitment was announced in December 2025.

'Over 90% of the 25 million investment accounts Susan and I funded remain unclaimed,' Dell wrote. He added that, at approximately 10,000 activations daily, it would take nearly seven years to activate all 25 million accounts.

'We can do better!' the Dell Technologies founder said, urging parents to visit TrumpAccounts.gov. The Times of India reported that Dell also said the money had already been invested in the S&P 500 and was potentially benefiting from compound growth, although investment returns are not guaranteed.

According to Newsweek, the $250 (£188) contribution is intended for the first 25 million eligible children aged 10 and younger living in US ZIP codes with median household incomes below $150,000. It is separate from the government's one-time $1,000 (£753) contribution for eligible children born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028.

25 million American kids. $6.25 billion. $250 each.



Susan and I have already funded these investment accounts with a cash donation. The money is invested in the S&P 500 and is compounding, yet over 90% remains unclaimed.



And the movement keeps growing:@SpaceX has committed to… — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) November 27, 2026

More Than 60 Million Trump Accounts Created Through Automatic Enrolment

The Trump Accounts programme was established under the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation, creating tax-advantaged investment accounts for eligible American children under 18 with valid Social Security numbers.

The US Treasury Department announced on 1 October 2026 that more than 60 million accounts had been created through automatic enrolment, allowing eligible children to have accounts established without an initial application from their parents.

However, automatic enrolment does not mean parents have claimed or activated their children's accounts. Parents or legal guardians must complete the verification process to take control and manage the investments.

An unclaimed account does not necessarily mean its allocated money has disappeared. Dell said the $250 (£188) contributions had already been invested in the S&P 500, but families must complete the claiming process to manage the accounts. Parents must also separately elect to receive the government's $1,000 (£753) contribution.

Elon Musk and SpaceX Offer Additional Shares

SpaceX announced on 25 November that it intended to contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account. Chief executive Elon Musk pledged to personally match the number of shares donated by the company.

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell separately announced a personal gift of more than two million company shares.

The commitment could provide another incentive for parents to claim their children's accounts. SpaceX specified that its contribution would go to currently active accounts, making the claiming process important for families hoping to benefit.

Democratic Governor Jared Polis Encourages Parents to Participate

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, has also encouraged parents to establish Trump Accounts for their children, regardless of their political views. In a post on X, he said his family had set up accounts for their children.

'It doesn't matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids' future. It's a free $250 at least for them,' Polis wrote.

Polis argued that political disagreements should not prevent families from accepting financial contributions intended to benefit their children.

This weekend we set up Trump accounts for our kids, and you should do the same. It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids’ future, it’s a free $250 at least for them. We… — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 29, 2026

How Parents Can Claim Trump Accounts

Parents and legal guardians can visit TrumpAccounts.gov or use the official Trump Accounts app to claim their children's accounts. The process requires them to verify their identity and authority to manage the child's account.

The Internal Revenue Service provides guidance on eligibility and account requirements. IRS Form 4547 can be used to elect to establish an account for an eligible child or request the government's $1,000 (£753) contribution. Parents do not need to submit the form to claim an account already established through automatic enrolment.

Children do not need to qualify for the government's initial contribution to have a Trump Account. The wider programme covers eligible children under 18 with valid Social Security numbers.