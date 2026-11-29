Crypto billionaire Justin Sun accused the team behind US President Donald Trump's family cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, of 'investor fraud' in a post on X on Saturday 28 November 2026. His allegations followed a collapse in the value of its WLFI token, which Forbes reported had plunged more than 50% in 24 hours.

Sun was among the venture's early backers but has since become embroiled in a legal dispute with the company. In April 2026, he sued World Liberty Financial over what he described as an 'illegal scheme' to seize his WLFI tokens. World Liberty Financial sued Sun for defamation in May 2026, a claim he rejected.

Donald Trump Crypto Venture Faces Fresh Fraud Allegations

Sun alleged multiple forms of misconduct.

'Today's WLFI episode is just another rerun of insider circular lending to cash out, unauthorized insider selling, the illegal freezing of investor assets, and investor fraud,' Sun wrote.

He also alleged an attempted cover-up.

'Related team members have already been mass-deleting social media and communications in an attempt to cover up their crimes,' Sun wrote. 'Action cannot wait.'

The billionaire called on cryptocurrency exchanges, regulators and courts to intervene. Among the measures he sought were the delisting of WLFI and World Liberty Financial's USD1 stablecoin, restrictions on deposits and disclosure of 'where the illicit funds have gone.'

World Liberty Financial denied involvement in Binance's futures closures and said it had sold no WLFI tokens during its debt restructuring. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Sun's allegations.

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The WLFI collapse was accompanied by instability in USD1, a cryptocurrency designed to maintain a fixed value of $1 (£0.76). The stablecoin briefly slipped 6% below that target before recovering most of its losses, while Trump's separate memecoin declined another 13% following a nearly 60% slide in November.

Crypto investor Simon Dixon described the speed of WLFI's decline in a post on X.

'WLFI is trading at around $0.02 [£0.015], crashing over 35% in 15 minutes,' he wrote.

'When you create a token out of thin air, manufacture a market valuation and then borrow real money against that valuation, what happens when the liquidity dries up?' Dixon wrote. 'The collateral falls in value. Margin calls and liquidations can trigger further selling. The selling can trigger further liquidations.'

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The Trump family founded World Liberty Financial before the 2024 presidential election and reportedly earned more than $1 billion (£763 million) from its cryptocurrency ventures. Investors are estimated to have lost between $2 billion (£1.53 billion) and $5 billion (£3.82 billion) on WLFI and Trump's memecoin over the past two years.

USD1 had previously attracted scrutiny after facilitating the settlement of a $2 billion (£1.53 billion) investment in cryptocurrency exchange Binance by MGX, an Abu Dhabi government-backed investment firm, in May 2025.

The stablecoin's market capitalisation reached $5.4 billion (£4.12 billion) earlier in 2026 but has since declined to approximately $2.6 billion (£1.98 billion).

Democrats were reportedly preparing to investigate Trump, his family and his administration upon taking control of Congress in January.

Days before the latest collapse, Trump hosted a gala dinner for buyers of his memecoin on 22 November. He defended his support for cryptocurrency in terms of US national interests and competition with China.

'I'm doing it for the United States,' he said. 'If we don't do it, China's going to do it.'