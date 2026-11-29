Nicki Minaj publicly endorsed Elon Musk's pledge to distribute two SpaceX shares to every child in America on Friday 27 November 2026, calling the billionaire a 'Hero' in a post on X. Musk had announced the proposed gifts a day earlier, promising that one share would come from the aerospace company and the other from him personally.

The pledge forms part of a broader effort by SpaceX to extend company ownership to younger Americans. Its president and chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell, has also announced a personal contribution of shares, separate from the two gifts promised by Musk.

Elon Musk Outlines His SpaceX Share Pledge

Musk set out the proposal in a brief announcement on Thursday, distinguishing between the company's contribution and his own.

'Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally.'

In a separate post, Musk explained that children would receive the two shares at different times.

'The share from SpaceX will be transferred next month. The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year.'

The announcement therefore establishes two intended stages for the distribution rather than a single transfer of both shares. Musk also encouraged the prospective recipients to retain their shares, linking their potential future value to the company's ambitions beyond Earth.

He added: 'If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun's energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy. These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them. I recommend holding on to your shares.'

Elon Musk Previously Welcomed Minaj to Starbase

Minaj's endorsement was not her first public expression of support for the billionaire. In May, the rapper visited SpaceX's headquarters in Starbase, Texas, where the company was preparing to launch Starship Version 3 on a test flight.

The company referenced Minaj's 2012 hit Starships in a social media post about the occasion, writing 'Starships are meant to fly'.

Addressing members of staff during the visit, Minaj singled out Musk for praise.

'Major shout-out to Elon. Thank you for everything that you're doing for humanity.'

Musk subsequently circulated footage of her remarks and wrote, 'Welcome to Starbase, @NICKIMINAJ!'

The rapper thanked Musk for welcoming her and described the headquarters as a 'magical place'.

Elon Musk Joined by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell

The initiative also extends beyond Musk's personal contribution. In a statement on its website, SpaceX disclosed a separate commitment from its president and chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell.

'In her own commitment to the next American generation, SpaceX's President and COO Gwynne Shotwell has separately announced a personal gift of over 2 million SpaceX shares.'

The company outlined its rationale for broadening ownership in a further statement.

'SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary. We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit.'

SpaceX's 25 November announcement specifies that the donations will cover active Trump Accounts, subject to uncertainties including third-party and government approvals.