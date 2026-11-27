Dan Carney, the Pizza Hut co-founder who turned a $600 loan from his mother into a global restaurant empire alongside his younger brother, has passed away at the age of 95. Carney died on Friday, 13 November, surrounded by his family. No cause of death was disclosed in the obituary.

The American entrepreneur was just 26 when he and his younger brother, Frank, opened their first Pizza Hut in Wichita in 1958. Their business eventually expanded overseas, transforming a modest Wichita restaurant into one of the world's largest pizza chains.

Pizza Hut's Early Years and Expansion

Born on 6 October 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri, Carney grew up in Wichita as one of 12 children. He earned a degree in business and economics in 1953 and an MBA in 2004 from Wichita State University. He also held the rank of first lieutenant in the US Air Force.

Carney co-founded Pizza Hut with his younger brother Frank, who died in 2020. The pair launched the business in 1958 using a small start-up loan from their mother, Mary. The brothers opened their first restaurant in a small building at the corner of Bluff and Kellogg in Wichita.

Despite its modest beginnings, Pizza Hut quickly gained popularity, helped by the Carneys' local connections and growing interest in pizza, then a relatively unfamiliar dish in Wichita. Within just over a year, the brothers had expanded to five locations across the city.

They then began franchising in 1959, opening their first franchised restaurant in Topeka, Kansas, just one year after launching the business. Their business expanded internationally, and, by 1977, the brothers had sold Pizza Hut to PepsiCo for $300 million.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition

The original Pizza Hut restaurant building, where the Carney brothers first launched the business in 1958, was relocated to the Wichita State University (WSU) campus in 1986. It was later converted into the Pizza Hut Museum, which opened to the public in 2018, preserving an important piece of American restaurant history.

'Seeing that little building, so full of memories, on the WSU campus is humbling,' Carney said at the time. He also acknowledged the contributions of franchisees who helped transform the brothers' business into an internationally recognised brand, saying the museum honoured those who had 'shared risks and ambition in building a global organisation.'

A Legacy Beyond the Restaurant Business

Despite his commercial success, Carney maintained strong ties to Wichita, dedicating much of his life to philanthropy and community service. According to his obituary, he served on more than 35 business, church, educational, and community boards throughout his lifetime.

He also spent more than 50 years as chairman of the board of the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas, earning recognition for his charitable contributions and commitment to his hometown. 'Giving back is the real measure of accomplishment—making a difference in the lives of others is the most meaningful evaluation of success,' Carney said. Wichita State University also paid tribute to Carney on Facebook, recognising his contributions beyond the restaurant industry.

Carney's Family and Personal Life

Carney married his college sweetheart, Beverly Singleton, in 1954, and the couple raised six children together. After Beverly died in 1998, he married Gayla Wagnon Coulter in 2001. He is survived by Gayla, five children, three stepchildren, 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.