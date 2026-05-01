The 'Gimbal' incident, captured by US Navy pilots in 2015, continues to draw attention as one of the most widely discussed encounters involving unidentified aerial objects. The footage, recorded by an F/A-18 fighter jet operating off the east coast of the United States, shows an airborne object tracked using an infrared targeting system during a routine training mission.

The video was later released publicly by the US Department of Defense in 2017 and has since been verified as genuine by the Pentagon. Officials have consistently stated, however, that while the object remains unidentified, there is no confirmed evidence linking it to extraterrestrial activity.

Interest in the footage has grown alongside broader US government efforts to examine unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), established to investigate such incidents, has said that many cases remain unresolved but often involve limited or incomplete data.

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Object Defies Strong Winds

According to cockpit audio and official briefings, pilots observed an object moving against strong winds while maintaining a steady trajectory. The footage appears to show the object rotating as it travels, prompting audible reactions from the crew as they attempted to track it.

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who has spoken publicly about similar encounters, told US lawmakers that such sightings were reported frequently during training missions following radar upgrades. He described objects that appeared capable of remaining stationary in high winds or moving at speed, though he emphasised the need for further analysis.

IMPORTANT:



New discoveries in the ‘Gimbal’ UAP Video *DEFINITIVELY* Falsify the ‘Glare’ and ‘Distant Jet’ Theories



The object conducted extraordinary maneuvers despite lacking wings or apparent means of propulsion.



Video: https://t.co/2AeL9UQ8Jw@DoW_AARO



H/t: @ZaineMichael1 pic.twitter.com/kvQAAyEHaB — Marik vR (@MvonRen) April 13, 2026

Leaked - The Real Gimbal UFO Footage Recorded by the US Navy🧐🤔🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸 pic.twitter.com/GOX5l19Xew — UFO mania (@maniaUFO) February 11, 2026

Some interpretations of the footage, including commentary featured in programmes such as the History Channel's Ancient Aliens, have suggested the object displayed flight characteristics beyond current aviation capabilities. These claims, however, are not supported by official findings and remain speculative.

Officials Cite Sensor Effects, Known Aerial Objects

US defence officials have taken a more cautious approach in assessing the footage. The Pentagon has stated that 'unidentified' does not mean 'unexplained', and investigations continue into whether such sightings could be linked to airborne clutter, sensor limitations or other aerial objects.

Analysis by AARO has pointed to the possibility that the apparent rotation seen in the 'Gimbal' video may be the result of sensor artefacts. Infrared targeting systems can create visual distortions when tracking heat sources at long distances, particularly when the camera itself adjusts orientation.

This meticulous analysis corresponds with what I learned interviewing the Navy pilots and weapons systems officers in the F-18s that intercepted the Tic Tac, as well as the radar operators and technicians aboard the USS Princeton.



All of the testimonials from the Navy personnel… — Christopher K. Mellon (@ChrisKMellon) April 13, 2026

In a separate 2025 case review of a similar Navy video known as 'Go Fast', AARO found that an object initially perceived as travelling at high speed was likely moving far more slowly once wind conditions and viewing angles were accounted for. The report estimated speeds between roughly 5 and 92 mph at an altitude of around 13,000 feet, attributing the apparent acceleration to motion parallax, not unusual propulsion.

NASA has also called for improved data collection before drawing conclusions about UAP sightings. In its recent assessments, the agency noted that many objects initially considered unusual were later identified as balloons, drones or conventional aircraft when additional data became available.

Footage Still Unresolved, Investigation Ongoing

The 'Gimbal' footage remains officially categorised as unresolved, with investigations ongoing. While pilots described the object as unusual, government agencies have not confirmed that it represents technology beyond current understanding.

As further data is collected, officials say the focus remains on determining whether such encounters can be explained through known phenomena. Conclusions, they add, will depend on verifiable evidence gathered through ongoing analysis, particularly as more advanced tracking systems and reporting frameworks are introduced.