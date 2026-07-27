Two Dutch nationals have been barred from returning to Indonesia after authorities accused them of organising a Bali-based run club that allegedly excluded local residents and breached immigration regulations.

Immigration officials identified the men as Joost Storms, 35, and Hidde van Vliet, 37. Authorities said they left Bali for Singapore before officers could execute an arrest warrant. Indonesia's Director General of Immigration, Hendarsam Marantoko, subsequently placed both men on the country's immigration blacklist.

The action followed widespread criticism after Indonesian applicants alleged they were denied access to the club's WhatsApp community while applications using Western names and phone numbers were accepted immediately. Authorities said the case also forms part of an ongoing campaign targeting foreign nationals suspected of operating businesses or organising commercial events without the required visas and permits.

Applicants Allege Discrimination

The controversy began after Indonesian woman Annisa Rahmadani Maclean shared screenshots on social media showing her application to join Entourage Bali's WhatsApp community had been placed under review, while her husband's application, submitted with a Western name and phone number, was approved immediately.

Screenshots shared online also showed automated responses indicating the community was intended for foreign digital nomads, adding to criticism that Indonesian applicants were being treated differently.

Marantoko said the Bali Silent Disco event, organised by Entourage Bali, was suspected of breaching Indonesian regulations and was 'fraught with discrimination against local residents'. He described the organisers as creating 'a state within a state' and said immigration officers had been instructed to investigate anyone found to have breached Indonesian law.

Other Indonesians later shared similar screenshots, including automated responses stating the community was intended for foreign digital nomads, reinforcing allegations that local applicants were treated differently because of their names or phone numbers. The posts fuelled criticism that the organisers were using public spaces in Canggu, Uluwatu and Ubud while limiting access to parts of the community for local residents.

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Officials Cite Visa Concerns

Balinese senator Niluh Djelantik said local hospitality should never be mistaken for permission to exclude Indonesians from public spaces. She also said 'rejecting local residents is unacceptable'.

Immigration officials said foreign nationals are prohibited from organising commercial events or operating businesses in Indonesia without the appropriate permits and work visas. Authorities said the investigation forms part of an ongoing immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreigners accused of breaching visa conditions or running unauthorised businesses across Bali.

Organisers Blame Automated Filter

Entourage Bali, which describes itself as a community for digital nomads living in Bali, apologised on its social media channels and announced it had suspended all upcoming activities, including its silent disco runs for digital nomads living in Bali. The organisers denied intentionally discriminating against Indonesians, saying their automated WhatsApp approval system had incorrectly sent rejection messages to some, but not all, users with Indonesia's +62 international dialling code.

They said the community was created to help newly arrived digital nomads connect during their stay in Bali and maintained that Indonesians represented nearly 25 per cent of ticket sales at a recent silent disco event.

Authorities said both men remain on Indonesia's immigration blacklist and would be detained if they attempted to return while the investigation continues into the club's activities and alleged visa breaches. The Ngurah Rai Immigration Office is also investigating the company that sponsored the pair's visas as part of the case.