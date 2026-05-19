Cain Clark, 17, was a wrestler with a tournament medal to his name and a graduation date just weeks away. To those who trained alongside him at Madison High School, he was a homeschooled teenager trying to find his place — until his name became linked to a fatal hate crime attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD) on 18 May 2026.

Photographs of Clark circulating on social media, spanning 2023 to 2025 and shared widely on X, show a teenager in wrestling gear and school settings. For many who knew him, the images are difficult to reconcile with what authorities say he did.

'He Seemed Like a Good Kid'

Clark had been enrolled in an online schooling programme since 2021. Before that, he attended Kate Sessions Elementary School and the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, according to James Canning, a spokesperson for the San Diego Unified School District. Because Madison High School was considered his neighbourhood school, Clark was still able to participate in campus activities.

Canning confirmed Clark was a member of the school's wrestling team during the 2024 to 2025 school year, though he had not participated in any school activities this year. 'It's important to point out that this year, that student was not on campus at all,' Canning said. The school's wrestling team posted on Instagram, congratulating Clark in January 2024 for taking first place at a tournament.

A Teammate's Account

A former wrestling teammate, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the situation, told CNN that he remembered Clark as a homeschooled student who had been trying to make friends and fit in with the team. 'He seemed like he was a good kid,' said the former teammate, who only knew him from wrestling practices and meets. 'He didn't seem like he would do something like that.'

The teammate said he had never heard Clark express Islamophobic or racially motivated sentiments, nor had he witnessed any violent behaviour. 'The kid was trying to fit in,' he said. 'He was always just trying his best — he was trying to fit in and find friends.'

What Happened at the Islamic Center

On Monday, 18 May 2026, at around 11:43 a.m., the San Diego Police Department received reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego on the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue in the Clairemont neighbourhood. Officers arrived by 11:47 am and encountered three deceased adult victims outside the centre, one of whom was a security guard.

Hours before the attack, Clark's mother told police her son was suicidal, had taken several firearms from their home, and was dressed in camouflage. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the number of weapons taken led investigators to believe the teen may have been a threat to others. Clark and the second suspect, 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez, were later found dead in a vehicle near the scene from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Authorities said hate speech was scrawled on one of the weapons used in the attack, and a suicide note containing writings about racial pride was found at a suspect's home. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Family Left in Shock

Clark's grandparents, David and Deborah Clark, told CNN outside their home that they were 'very sorry for what happened' and were 'trying to process this.' His grandfather, David Clark, 78, also told the New York Post: 'We're very sorry for what happened. We know as much as you do. It's a shock.'

Among those killed was security guard Amin Abdullah, who was a father of eight and was reported to have saved lives during the attack.

The San Diego mosque shooting has reignited urgent questions about how young people, even those described by peers as quiet and unremarkable, can be radicalised without those closest to them noticing. Investigators are working to determine the full motive behind the attack, which San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl has confirmed is being treated as a hate crime. The five photographs of Clark that have surfaced are not evidence of warning signs — but they have become a focal point for a community and a nation trying to make sense of an act of violence that left three dead and many more searching for answers.