Jonas Gaffud, the chief executive and president of Miss Universe Philippines, has come under criticism online after a video appeared to show him forcefully swinging a mobile phone during the organisation's 2026 coronation night. The clip, filmed at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, quickly spread across social media.

Online users accused Gaffud of throwing the phone at a staff member during a technical problem near the end of the live broadcast. Miss Universe Philippines executives have since denied that anyone was struck, saying the reaction happened while crews were dealing with microphone issues involving host Ralph de Leon.

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Gaffud is a longtime talent manager and pageant executive who has helped shape the careers of several well-known Filipino beauty queens. The footage has since triggered wider discussion online about workplace conduct and the intense environment surrounding major live productions.

MUPH Responds to Viral Video

Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag, who said he was seated beside Gaffud at the time, publicly defended the executive following the online reaction.

In interviews with Philippine media outlets, Tayag said Gaffud became upset while attempting to contact the production team after microphones reportedly stopped working during the programme.

'HE DID NOT THROW THE PHONE AT ANYONE'



WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag talks to the INQUIRER about the incident caught on a now viral video showing the pageant's president Jonas Gaffud getting furious during the coronation night on May 2.… pic.twitter.com/ijz0T4XtHw — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) May 6, 2026

Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag defended the pageant CEO Jonas Gaffud's viral video of an alleged "cellphone throwing" and clarified that Gaffud was just "so frustrated" with the mic incident during the coronation night.



Read:… pic.twitter.com/ETJYugRC9O — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 7, 2026

According to Tayag, there was no mobile signal inside the arena at the time, making communication difficult. He said it was 'very clear' that Gaffud did not hit anyone with the phone and described the reaction as a result of mounting stress during the live event.

Tayag also said he later joked with Gaffud about potentially damaging the phone. The organisation maintained that online interpretations of the clip exaggerated what took place.

Technical Problems During Coronation Night

The disruption reportedly happened shortly before the conclusion of the pageant, one of the Philippines' biggest annual televised events. Executives involved in the show said months of preparation and significant financial investment had gone into the production.

Tayag argued tensions were heightened because the microphone issue occurred near the end of an otherwise successful broadcast. He described the programme as '98 per cent correct', while suggesting public attention had focused heavily on a brief viral moment instead of the overall event.

Despite the issue, the coronation continued without major delays, with Bea Millan-Windorski crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2026.

A pageant meant to showcase grace and professionalism—pero si Jonas Gaffud, binato/pinalo ng cellphone ang staff niya dahil lang sa mic glitch?



Pressure is part of live events. Normal ’yan. Pero hindi normal ang physical aggression.



And to the Miss Universe Philippines… https://t.co/IrdOGWL9Yb pic.twitter.com/eHS0uVnCzq — Ꮆ Ꭵ Ꮛ (@gesperas) May 5, 2026

Additional Clarification From Talent Handler

Digital creator and talent handler Marv Ayao also addressed speculation surrounding the clip. In a Facebook post, Ayao said Gaffud did not throw a phone at him or physically strike anyone.

Ayao explained he had been attempting to lighten the mood backstage while technical difficulties unfolded. According to his account, Gaffud appeared frustrated because production staff were not immediately responding and communication inside the venue had become difficult.

He added jokingly that Gaffud would not intentionally hit him because of their close working relationship.

Debate Continues Online

Despite the organisation's clarification, the footage continued circulating online, with some viewers criticising Gaffud's visible frustration during the live show. Others defended the pageant executive, pointing to unseen angles and backstage accounts they said offered additional context.

Gaffud has spent years managing beauty queens, models and entertainment personalities, becoming one of the most recognisable figures in Philippine pageantry.

No formal complaint or police report related to the incident has been announced publicly. For now, debate surrounding the footage remains focused on whether the reaction crossed professional boundaries or reflected the pressures of live television.