Former The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall has reportedly died at the age of 35 following a suspected accident in Mallorca, Spain. News of the incident has prompted tributes from fans, former co-stars and football clubs, reflecting the wide impact of his career across entertainment and sport.

The reality television personality had recently been sharing updates from the Spanish island before news of the incident emerged. His sudden death has left many shocked, with Spanish authorities continuing their investigation while awaiting formal autopsy findings.

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Reported Cause of Death

Spanish authorities are reportedly treating the case as an accidental death after Hall was found unresponsive at a villa in Santa Margalida on 7 May. According to reports by The Sun, the former TOWIE star allegedly suffered fatal injuries after smashing into a glass door during a gathering at the property. Officials are continuing enquiries while awaiting autopsy results.

Rise to Fame on TOWIE

Hall joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2015 and quickly became a familiar face on the ITV reality series. Introduced as Chloe Lewis's former boyfriend and a friend of Vas J Morgan, Hall soon became involved in several of the programme's most talked-about storylines.

His on-off relationship with Lewis attracted significant attention from viewers, particularly following allegations of cheating and repeated reconciliations shown on screen. Hall also appeared alongside several established Essex personalities during his time on the programme.

Although his stint on TOWIE lasted only a few series, the show helped raise Hall's public profile and introduced him to a wider audience across the UK.

Football Career Before Reality TV

Before entering television, Hall had a background in non-league football and was linked with several clubs during his playing career. These included Boston United, Bromley, Billericay Town and Grays Athletic, according to reports.

Following news of his reported death, tributes were shared by football clubs and supporters who remembered his early sporting career.

He later transitioned from football into reality television and business ventures, including fashion.

Fashion Brand Prévu and Creative Projects

After stepping away from reality television, Hall moved into fashion and business, founding the menswear label Prévu in 2012. The brand later gained attention within celebrity and influencer circles.

In subsequent years, reports indicated the business faced challenges, while Hall continued to explore other creative directions, including work shared under his own name. His social media accounts more recently featured artwork, sculpture and fashion-related content.

In the weeks leading up to his reported death, Hall remained active online, posting updates from Mallorca that included holiday moments, creative projects and time spent with friends.

Family Life and Final Instagram Posts

Hall is survived by his eight-year-old daughter River, whom he shared with television personality Missé Beqiri.

He often posted images and updates featuring his daughter alongside personal and professional moments on social media.

One of Hall's final Instagram captions was reportedly shared as: 'Life is b******s sometimes but I'm gonna try remember the good things.'

Following news of Jake Hall's reported death, tributes were shared online by former TOWIE cast members, celebrities and public figures. Authorities in Spain are continuing their investigation into the incident, with no arrests reported and formal autopsy results still pending.