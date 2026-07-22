Southern Water's ex-chief Matthew Wright has lost a High Court bid to block fraud charges over alleged wastewater test manipulation to dodge millions in fines.

Matthew Wright, 60, is charged alongside three former colleagues with conspiracy to defraud the Environment Agency (EA) and water regulator Ofwat. The four allegedly manipulated wastewater testing between 2012 and 2017 so the company could avoid penalties for pollution breaches.

How Southern Water 'Engineered' False Results

The Environment Agency alleges the men engineered 'artificial no-flow events' at wastewater treatment sites whenever they believed a test was likely to fail. Under the self-monitoring rules in place at the time, no sample could be taken if there was insufficient flow through a site, meaning a failing result was never recorded.

According to the High Court judgment, the alleged scheme went as far as arranging for wastewater to be physically removed from sites by tankers to create those no-flow conditions. The Environment Agency says Southern Water's own assessment put the avoided penalties at around £45 million, though the regulator believes the true figure is higher.

Wright is charged alongside Philip Barker, 57, Clive Massey, 64, and Mark Gregory, 63, all former Southern Water employees. Their case is due to be heard at Medway Magistrates' Court.

Former Southern Water CEO Matthew Wright has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, as have three other former employees.



Wright and his co-defendants are alleged to have conspired to defraud the Environment Agency (EA) and Ofwat by cheating water quality tests between 1… pic.twitter.com/wiADpvNfnL — Novara Media (@novaramedia) July 22, 2026

Why the High Court Rejected Wright's Challenge

Wright had tried to have the prosecution thrown out, arguing through his lawyers that the Environment Agency only had legal power to prosecute environmental permit breaches, not fraud or conspiracy offences. His legal team called the summons against him a 'nullity'.

Two senior judges, Lord Justice Popplewell and Mr Justice Hilliard, dismissed that challenge, ruling the Environment Agency can prosecute any offence connected to its regulatory functions. The judges also lifted reporting restrictions that had prevented details of the legal fight being made public until now.

Wright's solicitor, Stephen Shergold, said following the ruling that his client 'denies all wrongdoing and has co-operated fully with the Environment Agency's investigation'.

Southern Water: 'A Completely Different Company Now'

Southern Water said the alleged conduct dated back a decade and was uncovered through its own internal investigation in 2017, after which it reported the findings to regulators. The company said the individuals charged are 'no longer with the company' and reiterated an apology first issued when Ofwat fined and ordered rebates over the same issue in 2019.

A company spokesperson added that Southern Water is 'a completely different company now', pointing to new leadership, new shareholders and what it described as a radical overhaul of its culture and operations. The firm is separately facing dozens of charges for breaching environmental permit conditions at multiple treatment works between 2013 and 2017, a case that was uncovered alongside the same internal investigation cited above.

The case lands as public anger over sewage discharges into British rivers and coastal waters remains at a high pitch, with water companies already under intense scrutiny over pollution and bill rises. A criminal conviction for conspiracy to defraud carries a maximum sentence of ten years, making this one of the most serious prosecutions to reach the water industry so far, and a test of how far regulators will go to hold individual executives, rather than just companies, accountable.