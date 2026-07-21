B&M Retail Ltd has been fined £2 million after inspectors found mice infestations, rodent droppings and gnawed food on sale at three of its Birmingham stores.

The discount retailer was ordered to pay the penalty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 13 July, after pleading guilty to multiple food hygiene offences following an investigation by Birmingham City Council. In addition to the fine, B&M was ordered to pay £18,104 in prosecution costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge, with 28 days to settle the total bill.

What Inspectors Found Inside the Stores

The case began after a series of public complaints triggered environmental health inspections across the city. Officers first visited B&M's St Andrew's Retail Park branch in November 2024 following 'reports of pests on the premises', finding 'significant evidence of mouse activity' and products gnawed by rodents still on sale to customers.

A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was served immediately and the store was shut on public health grounds.

Priory Square Shopping Centre became the next focus after a member of the public reported seeing 'a mouse in the shop'.

Officers found evidence of mouse urine on food packaging and shelving, poor cleaning standards and structural defects allowing pests to enter and move around the store. A second prohibition notice followed and the store was also closed on the spot.

The Fort Shopping Park store in Erdington was inspected on 27 October 2025 after another complaint alleging a mouse infestation.

Officers again reported widespread evidence of activity, with droppings found 'in close proximity to children's toys on display'. That store was also closed due to risks to public health.

Council Says Penalty Sends a Clear Message

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Councillor Sam Forsyth, chair of Birmingham City Council's Licensing and Public Protection Committee, said residents were right to be concerned.

'Residents rightly expect businesses operating in Birmingham to maintain high standards and provide safe environments for customers,' she said, calling the conditions uncovered 'unacceptable' and requiring 'immediate intervention to protect the public'.

Forsyth added that the £2 million penalty 'reflects the seriousness of the offences and sends a clear message that businesses must take their responsibilities seriously'.

B&M Accepts Responsibility

B&M did not contest the facts in court, pleading guilty to the offences. In a statement, the company said: 'We are deeply sorry for the failings identified in the three stores and have taken full responsibility.'

It admitted that while food safety and pest-control procedures technically existed at each site, 'those procedures were not followed', adding: 'That should not have happened.'

A B&M spokesperson said the firm had since taken 'comprehensive action to strengthen controls across our business', including enhanced management oversight, an expansion of its pest-control capability, new digital monitoring processes and more frequent visits from third-party pest control contractors across its estate.

The company said the changes are designed to ensure similar issues are picked up 'promptly and consistently', and insisted it 'remains fully committed to meeting high standards of food safety and maintaining safe, clean and hygienic stores'.

Warning Held up To Other Retailers

For Birmingham City Council, the case is being held up as an example of what happens when residents report problems and inspectors are able to act.

For discount chains that depend on customer confidence as well as low prices, the message from the council is clear: keep pests out or face a bill substantial enough to outweigh any savings on offer.