Southern Water's former chief executive Matthew Wright has lost a High Court bid to block fraud charges over allegations that wastewater tests were manipulated to hide pollution breaches and avoid about $60.1 million (£45 million) in penalties. The ruling clears the way for a prosecution against Wright and three other former employees.

The Environment Agency says the alleged scheme involved artificial 'no-flow' events at treatment works between 2012 and 2017. It argues that the tactic was designed to stop failing samples being taken under the self-monitoring regime used at the time.

High Court Ruling and Fraud Allegations

The four former employees are accused of conspiring to defraud the Environment Agency and Ofwat by creating artificial 'no-flow' events at wastewater treatment works between 2012 and 2017. According to the court reporting, the alleged tactic exploited the operator self-monitoring system in place at the time, because if there was not enough flow to take a sample, a failing result could not be recorded.

The High Court rejected Wright's legal argument that the Environment Agency could only prosecute permit breaches and not fraud or conspiracy offences. As a result, the case can now move on through the magistrates' court process at Medway.

Former Southern Water CEO Matthew Wright has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, as have three other former employees.



Wright and his co-defendants are alleged to have conspired to defraud the Environment Agency (EA) and Ofwat by cheating water quality tests between 1… pic.twitter.com/wiADpvNfnL — Novara Media (@novaramedia) July 22, 2026

The High Court judge described the allegations as involving 'carefully planned and extensive fraud and dishonesty at a high level'. The case has drawn attention because it could test how far regulators can go in pursuing senior water executives personally.

The court heard that, in some cases, wastewater was allegedly removed by tankers to create conditions that prevented sampling. That detail matters because it goes to the centre of the case: the regulator says the scheme allowed Southern Water to avoid penalties that its own assessment put at around $60.1 million (£45 million). The allegations relate to a period between 2012 and 2017 and are being pursued as conspiracy to defraud.

How 'No-Flow' Events Allegedly Hid Pollution Failures

The alleged tactic centred on stopping samples from being taken when wastewater treatment sites were thought likely to fail. The court heard that, in some cases, wastewater was allegedly removed by tankers to create those conditions, according to evidence presented in the High Court.

The Environment Agency says the alleged conduct was not a one-off lapse but part of a wider plan to manipulate compliance checks. The case now moves from a legal challenge into criminal proceedings that could carry serious consequences if the charges are proved.

Read more Ex-Southern Water CEO Charged with Faking Tests to Dodge £45m Fines, but Firm Faces Separate Case Ex-Southern Water CEO Charged with Faking Tests to Dodge £45m Fines, but Firm Faces Separate Case

Southern Water's Response

Southern Water has said the alleged conduct dates back a decade and was uncovered through its own internal investigation in 2017. The company said it reported the findings to regulators and that the individuals charged are no longer with the firm.

The company also said it is 'a completely different company now', pointing to new leadership, new shareholders and an overhaul of its culture and operations. It is separately facing other environmental charges linked to permit breaches at multiple treatment works.

Southern Water has previously faced major penalties over sewage pollution, including a record fine in 2019 after Ofwat's investigation. The latest case adds another layer to the scrutiny on how the water industry polices pollution and whether regulators can hold individuals, not just companies, to account.

The case arrives amid continuing anger over sewage pollution in British rivers and coastal waters. It also raises fresh questions over how far regulators can go in pursuing senior executives personally, rather than only the company itself.