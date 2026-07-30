A new piece of surveillance footage has provided the clearest timeline yet in the disappearance of North Carolina mother Elizabeth Waddell, showing her final known movements before she disappeared during a Caribbean holiday.

The 44-year-old from Cary, North Carolina, disappeared on 22 July while staying near Grand Anse Beach, located south of St. George's in Grenada.

Authorities said the newly reviewed footage shows Waddell heading towards the water and swimming near her Airbnb rental before disappearing, but investigators have not determined what followed next.

Read more 10 Photos of Elizabeth Waddell: Cary Tourist Missing in Grenada as Husband Pleads for Safe Return 10 Photos of Elizabeth Waddell: Cary Tourist Missing in Grenada as Husband Pleads for Safe Return

Surveillance Footage Reveals Final Moments

The surveillance footage recently reviewed by authorities shows Elizabeth leaving the area near her Airbnb rental and entering the sea close to Grand Anse Beach in the nation's capital, St. George's.

According to reports, the footage captured Elizabeth swimming alone in the water and later moving beneath a jetty area, but there was no confirmed recording of her returning to shore. The footage was released by Elizabeth's family on the official website set up to find the missing mother.

Information from the footage has helped investigators establish a more accurate timeline for the events leading to Elizabeth's disappearance.

Earlier reports carried uncertainty about when Waddell entered the water, but the video has shifted the focus towards events that took place after she was last seen in the water.

Search Continues as Family Seeks Answers

Elizabeth had travelled to Grenada with a friend as part of a planned holiday. During a press conference, authorities said the two stayed in a different resort for the first week and a half from 11 July, and transferred to Grand Anse Beach on 21 July.

The footage showed Waddell on her feet along the shoreline at 11:44am and stepping into the water just three minutes later.

She was seen swimming away from shore, and according to her husband, Cailen Waddell, who had flown in from the United States to help in the search on Friday, Elizabeth had gone no more than 20 feet out, in water roughly five feet deep. On Wednesday, Elizabeth could be seen leaving the rental in an orange top and striped (blue and white) shorts.

Upon his arrival in Grenada to assist authorities in the search, Cailen said he had gone out to swim where Elizabeth was last seen and said the water was 'shallower near shore, where Liz could touch if she wanted and the water is like a lake,' noting that the swim felt 'easy, there are lots of rocks you can stop at if you need.'

Cailen also called out to anyone who might have footage with 'additional sightings' of Elizabeth from 12:04pm onwards to share the video so family and investigators can 'determine a timeline of her afternoon.'

Elizabeth's husband says he is 'heartbroken that she is missing,' sharing that he and his wife were committed to 'each other, to travel, to nature, and exploring the world as a team.'

'We would like to determine if there is any video evidence or additional sightings of Liz after 12:04 pm as we work to determine a timeline of her afternoon,' Cailen said in the Find Liz website. 'I understand that there are likely many questions, and there are for me too.'

Meanwhile, the Royal Grenada Police Force has appealed to fishermen, boat operators and people living along the southern coastline for any information that could help locate Elizabeth. Search teams, including coastguard personnel and divers, have continued efforts around the area where she was last seen.