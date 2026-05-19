A former CIA-funded scientist has claimed that US government insiders told him that at least four distinct alien species have been linked to recovered UFO craft.

Speaking in a newly released interview recorded in the United States for the Diary of a CEO podcast, Dr Hal Puthoff, a physicist who advised the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP), said his information came from what he described as 'high-level sources' involved in secret crash-retrieval efforts.

The latest round of UFO speculation follows several years of steadily escalating claims from former US officials, defence insiders and self-styled whistleblowers, culminating in Congressional hearings and public testimony that have pushed the once-fringe topic into the political mainstream. None of those claims, however, has yet been backed by publicly verifiable physical evidence or a formal admission by the US government that it holds alien craft or bodies.

Puthoff appeared on the podcast alongside Dan Farrah, director of the documentary Age of Disclosure, and was pressed on exactly what these alleged insiders had told him. Asked how many types of beings were supposedly associated with retrieved UFOs, he replied: 'Four separate types.' He immediately qualified that by stressing he had not seen any such material himself, saying he was relying on conversations with people he trusted.

'I have not had direct access to that,' he said, 'but I believe the people I talked to, four separate types of life at least.' His remarks, published online and quickly picked up by UFO-focused outlets, dovetail with earlier public comments by astrophysicist Dr Eric Davis, a long-time collaborator of Puthoff, who has previously laid out the same four alleged categories.

According to a report by BroBible, Davis described the supposed beings at a 2025 UAP Disclosure Fund conference as 'Grays, Nordics, Insectoids and Reptilians' terms more familiar from decades of science fiction and conspiracy literature than from any peer-reviewed research. The 'Grays' were said to be small, hairless figures with outsized eyes, the 'Nordics' broadly human in appearance and similar to Northern Europeans, the 'Insectoids' tall, mantis-like humanoids, and the 'Reptilians' humanoid forms with scaly skin and tails.

None of these vivid descriptions can be independently checked. Neither Puthoff nor Davis has released photographs, laboratory reports, biological samples or any other hard evidence that would allow outside scientists to test the claims. Puthoff's own contribution in the podcast was explicitly second-hand: a relaying of what others allegedly told him, not a first-hand account of classified material he had handled.

That gap between sensational narrative and verifiable fact sits at the core of the UFO debate. On one side are figures like Puthoff and Davis, who insist they have spoken with insiders and, in Davis's case, examined what he has described as 'off-world' wreckage and biological material from craft 'we couldn't make ourselves.' On the other hand are scientists and sceptics who regard such stories as, at best, unproven and, at worst, folklore dressed in military jargon.

Mysterious footage from the Pentagon’s UFO files shows a bizarre object streaking across the sky in 2013.



The nearly two-minute infrared clip, submitted by U.S. Central Command personnel, shows a strangely shaped object floating over the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/BKFB1W8xSF — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2026

Claims Of UFO Secrecy And CIA 'Disinformation'

The more incendiary part of Puthoff's appearance was not the taxonomy of alleged aliens but his characterisation of how intelligence agencies have handled the subject. He claimed there had been a 'CIA meeting' at which officials agreed to actively muddy the waters around UFOs.

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According to his account, participants discussed how 'in order to not have people be pursuing this area, let's go out of our way to spread what we would call now disinformation.' Puthoff did not name the attendees, provide documents, or specify when the alleged meeting took place. The CIA has not commented on his fresh claims, and there is no publicly released record corroborating the episode.

Even so, the suggestion of a deliberate campaign to make the UFO field look ridiculous will resonate with many long-time enthusiasts, who have long suspected that outlandish stories were sometimes encouraged precisely to keep the most serious lines of inquiry buried.

Official Silence On Alleged UFO Species

Against that swirl of allegation, the formal government position remains notably restrained. While Washington has created new offices to study what it now dubs 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' and declassified videos of unknown objects tracked by US Navy pilots, officials have stopped well short of confirming anything like Puthoff's four-species UFO narrative.

Heightened congressional interest and public statements from former intelligence officer David Grusch and others have certainly pushed accusations of hidden crash-retrieval programmes into the open. Yet the US government has not authenticated those accounts, has not confirmed possession of recovered alien bodies, and has not endorsed any of the specific species labels being circulated in conference halls and podcasts.

Puthoff's claims sit where so many UFO stories have sat before them: anecdotal, intriguing, and fundamentally unverified. Without primary evidence that independent experts can prod, test and, ideally, try to debunk, all talk of 'Grays, Nordics, Insectoids and Reptilians' remains exactly that talk that, by his own admission, comes second-hand.