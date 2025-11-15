Labubu is coming for the spotlight, and Sony Pictures wants to make sure the mischievous little monster gets it.

The studio has begun early work on a feature film based on the wildly popular Labubu doll franchise, setting off a new wave of excitement among collectors who helped turn these eerie yet adorable creatures into a global obsession.

How Sony Plans To Turn Labubu Into A Film Star

Sony has secured the screen rights to the Labubu brand, confirming that development is officially underway. The studio has not yet decided whether the project will be animated or live action, which shows just how early this film is in its journey. Industry reports say the deal was only signed this week, with no creative team attached.

Labubu's cinematic future fits neatly into Hollywood's growing trend of turning toys into headline releases. Franchises like Lego, Trolls, Transformers and even the billion dollar Barbie proved that the crossover from toy aisle to cinema can be commercially powerful.

Sony appears keen to position Labubu in that same space, banking on the property's unusual blend of cuteness, creepiness and high resale value to excite both children and adult collectors.

Labubu: A Global Craze

Labubu was created in 2015 by Hong Kong born artist Kasing Lung and was first produced by How2 Work. It later found massive success when Pop Mart took over manufacturing in 2019 and incorporated it into Lung's story world called 'The Monsters'. Inspired partly by Nordic folklore, these characters include Labubu, Zimomo, Mokoko and Tycoco.

The brand did not explode overnight. Its rise can be traced to Pop Mart's blind box strategy, where buyers do not know which character they will get until the box is opened. This element of surprise changed everything.

Collectors began buying multiple boxes in pursuit of rare figures. Social media unboxings on TikTok and Instagram amplified the frenzy, and celebrity support, particularly from Blackpink's Lisa in 2024, pushed the toys into global view.

By 2024 and 2025, prices on the resale market reached staggering heights. A Labubu from Pop Mart's Big Into Energy series reportedly sold for 45 times its original cost in China. In the United States, a Labubu x Vans figure that retailed for £69 ($84) reached £8,700 ($10,585) on eBay in July 2025.

One human sized Labubu sold for £123,000 ($150,000) at an auction in Beijing, while a rare brown figure fetched £94,000 ($115,000).

The Business Behind

Pop Mart quickly became one of the biggest winners of the Labubu phenomenon. In its 2024 annual report, the company announced that The Monsters line brought in £352 million ($430 million), making up 23.3 percent of its annual revenue. The momentum continued into early 2025, with the franchise generating £549 million ($670 million) in just six months, equivalent to nearly 35 percent of the company's earnings.

However, the hype cycle began showing cracks. As with many collectible crazes, an oversaturated secondary market and rising retail fatigue led to a slowdown in demand. Some collectors complained that too many variants and too many releases diluted the sense of rarity. Prices dipped, speculation cooled and Pop Mart's once unstoppable revenue engine felt the pressure.

Sony's film announcement now arrives at a strategic moment. A successful movie could reinvigorate sales, restore collector enthusiasm and expand the brand to Western audiences who may not yet fully understand its appeal.

Why A Labubu Movie Could Reshape The Toy's Future

Labubu's appeal has always rested on the blurred line between play and investment. These toys are cute but also treated as assets. They are whimsical but also sought after with an intensity that rivals fine art collecting. The film could elevate the brand beyond its niche, giving Pop Mart a chance to reframe the monsters not only as collectibles but as characters with stories that can resonate globally.

As toy movies continue to dominate both box office and cultural conversations, Labubu's leap to the big screen feels almost inevitable.