Katie Price is racing against the clock in Dubai this week, shuttling back and forth to Al Awir prison, where husband Lee Andrews is being held, while friends suggest she is quietly weighing a possible divorce once his reported £100,000 fine is resolved.

The pressure intensified after Katie told fans that 'time is running out' to get Lee released before she flies back to the UK on Friday. Lee, 43, has spent just over two weeks behind bars in Dubai after being detained at the airport while trying to travel to Britain, with authorities later confirming he was being held over what they described as a private, civil matter rather than any espionage allegation.

Katie Price Under Strain Over Lee's Dubai Prison Fine

For Katie, the situation has shifted from confusion to crisis. When Lee first failed to arrive home, the 48‑year‑old initially said he had been 'kidnapped', a claim that sparked concern online before it emerged he was in Al Awir prison and facing a large financial penalty.

According to the Daily Star, Lee must pay a fine now believed to be more than £100,000 if he is to walk free. Sources said Katie was first led to believe the problem could be solved for a four figure sum, before Lee later told her the real bill was a six figure amount, raising the stakes sharply for the couple.

Speaking in a video update, Katie laid out the pressure she feels she is under. 'I'm absolutely knackered,' she said, describing her latest communication with Lee from behind bars. 'It's the second morning because I spoke to Lee yesterday and he wants me to go to the Al Awir prison because he's given me permission to get all his phones, his belongings.'

She said she is still waiting on confirmation from Lee's lawyer about whether she will be allowed to see him in person. 'So I'm going there now. I still need to hear back from his lawyer if I can get a visit to see him. It's Wednesday and I go on Friday. Time is running out.'

That sense of urgency runs through every update she has shared. Katie said securing a Dubai contact number for Lee at least gave her one small lifeline. 'I'm feeling knackered today, I'm excited, but excited for what?' she admitted. 'Because I don't know if I'm seeing Lee but at least I now know he can ring me, I've got the Dubai number so at least I know he can ring me, so let's go to the prison again.'

Officials in Dubai have not publicly disclosed the exact nature of the 'private, civil matter' that led to Lee's detention, and there is no formal charge sheet in the public domain. Early online rumours that he was being held on espionage offences were dismissed by Lee's father and by Dubai authorities, according to the report.

What is confirmed is that he has been detained for just over two weeks, is being held at Al Awir prison and faces a substantial fine if he is to be released. Beyond that, the legal and financial details remain unverified by independent documents.

Read more Is Katie Price and Lee Andrew's Marriage In Crisis? Kidnap And Black Site Claims Explained Is Katie Price and Lee Andrew's Marriage In Crisis? Kidnap And Black Site Claims Explained

Divorce Rumours And Life After Lee's Release

While Katie presents a public face of loyalty, standing by Lee during his prison ordeal, friends quoted in the original report suggest there is a more complicated private conversation going on. Insiders claimed she has been talking about wanting a divorce, and that there will be a showdown between the pair once he is released.

Those claims come from unnamed sources rather than Katie herself. She has not publicly confirmed any intention to end the marriage, so suggestions of an impending split remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

Even so, the contrast between her visible efforts to free her husband and the speculation around their marriage is notable. Fans have expressed concern for her wellbeing as she continues to deal with lawyers, prison visits and phone calls in Dubai, despite some urging her online to return home.

Supporters have watched the story unfold through Katie's own updates. She has spoken openly about her exhaustion, the confusion over the size of the fine and the strain of trying to navigate the legal process against the clock.

What remains unclear is the full legal picture. There has been no detailed breakdown from Lee's legal team or Dubai authorities explaining why the fine has reached six figures, how long he could remain in prison if it is not paid or what formal options exist for appeal.

Until that information is placed on the record, discussion over Lee's future and the state of the marriage will continue to rest more on rumour than on documented facts.