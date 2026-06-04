Doja Cat has once again placed herself in the middle of a celebrity dispute, this time by taking aim at billionaire Elon Musk. The singer posted a pointed tweet calling the Tesla CEO a 'frog build looking b****' and a 'barrel chested Ewok.'

The exchange has also revived discussion of Musk's long history of high‑profile feuds and online clashes, including those involving Billie Eilish and his ex‑girlfriend Grimes.

Doja Cat's Latest Shots At Elon Musk

The latest dispute flared after Doja Cat publicly criticised Musk on X, adding her name to a growing list of entertainers who have challenged the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

hey elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, u frog build looking bitch. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 4, 2026

While the immediate controversy has centred on Musk's public comments and online behaviour, the renewed focus has also prompted fans to revisit some of his most notable celebrity stand‑offs, including tensions with musicians Grimes and Billie Eilish.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, is known not only for chart‑topping hits but also for her outspoken and often unpredictable online presence. Industry observers have frequently described the rapper and singer as one of pop music's more unfiltered personalities, someone who rarely hesitates to respond directly to criticism or controversy.

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Inside The Feud Between Elon Musk And Billie Eilish

The latest dispute comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Musk's relationships with celebrities and artists. His previous public disagreements with entertainers have included clashes with several musicians, among them Billie Eilish. Eilish has publicly criticised Musk over wealth inequality and social issues, prompting a dismissive response from the billionaire.

Meanwhile, Grimes has made it clear that although she shares three children with Musk, their relationship is far from friendly. The singer has previously criticised X, the social media app owned by Musk, by calling it 'poison.'

He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) February 12, 2025

'Ok I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly, abundantly and profoundly clear that this place - and all of these places - are a poison - a prison of utterly short form deep deep-sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning,' Grimes wrote in 2025.

This is not the first time that Grimes has criticised Musk since their high‑profile breakup. Earlier that year, the singer expressed her disappointment over her ex bringing their son X Æ A‑Xii to the Oval Office, where US President Donald Trump hosted a political event.

The renewed attention on Musk's friction with three prominent musicians also highlights how celebrity conflicts increasingly unfold online. Unlike traditional Hollywood rivalries, many modern disputes are driven by social media posts, fan reactions and viral commentary rather than in‑person confrontations.

Despite the argument, Doja Cat remains one of the music industry's biggest stars. The Grammy‑winning performer has continued to reach the charts, release successful music and attract millions of followers across social media platforms. Her willingness to engage directly with critics and public figures has become a defining aspect of her public image.

Whether her latest criticism of Musk develops into another extended celebrity feud remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the dispute has once again placed Doja Cat at the centre of online conversation.