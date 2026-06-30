Iran has rejected President Donald Trump's claim that the United States and Iran will hold direct meetings in Doha on Tuesday, insisting that no such negotiations with American officials have been scheduled. The contradiction emerged on Monday as both sides prepared delegations for Qatar amid ongoing disputes over a fragile ceasefire.

Tehran said its experts would focus on implementing an earlier memorandum rather than engaging in bilateral talks with Washington. The development comes after renewed military activity over the weekend that had threatened to derail efforts towards a lasting settlement.

Trump Claims Iran Requested Doha Talks

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform on Monday that Iran had requested the meeting, writing 'IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!'

The statement came after a weekend of military exchanges, with Iran accused of targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the US responding with strikes on Iranian military targets. The clashes tested the ceasefire that both countries have been attempting to stabilise since April, when a temporary halt to hostilities was announced.

US officials confirmed that delegations were travelling to Qatar, where talks were expected to cover Iran's nuclear programme and related issues under the broader framework established earlier this month. Both sides have since agreed to stand down for now, with US officials stating that violence would be met with violence if necessary.

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Iran Denies Direct Meetings In Qatar

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that no negotiation meetings with the US side at any level would take place in the coming days.

He confirmed that an Iranian delegation would visit Doha to advance implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum, particularly efforts to secure the release of frozen Iranian assets. A senior Iranian negotiator, Kazem Gharibabadi, also denied that any talks with the US had been confirmed.

Tehran emphasised that it had not yet reached the stage of negotiating a final agreement and was instead prioritising other elements of the interim deal signed in mid-June. The delegation is charged with following up on technical provisions without direct engagement with American counterparts.

Ceasefire Tensions Tested By Hormuz Clashes

The latest row follows renewed hostilities over the weekend that raised fears the ceasefire could collapse. Iran and the US have traded accusations of violations, centring on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and disputes over sanctions relief. The Islamabad Memorandum, signed remotely by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on 17 June, provided a framework for de-escalation, including a 60-day period for further discussions on key issues such as uranium enrichment and asset releases.

While both sides have agreed to pause strikes for now and allow vessels to transit the waterway freely, underlying disagreements persist. The Strait of Hormuz handles around 20 per cent of the world's oil traffic. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff briefed Congress on the deal earlier this week as tensions remained high, with questions focusing on Iran's enriched uranium and potential sanctions relief.

As preparations continue for activity in Doha this week, the immediate priority for both governments appears to be managing the ceasefire and clarifying next steps without derailing progress towards a more comprehensive arrangement. The differing accounts highlight the delicate nature of current diplomatic efforts between the two countries.