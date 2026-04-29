Nearly three months after 84-year-old Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home on 1 February, a former FBI agent has publicly floated a new theory about the case, suggesting it is more likely that more than one person was involved in her suspected abduction.

Nancy, mother of Today presenter Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her upscale neighbourhood in the early hours of that Thursday morning. Investigators say a masked intruder was captured on her doorbell camera around the time she is believed to have been taken, and blood droplets found on the front porch were later confirmed as hers. No suspects have been named, and authorities have not said whether they believe a single attacker or a group was responsible.

The vacuum of hard answers has left space for outside experts to weigh in. On a recent episode of Brian Entin Investigates, former FBI agent Steve Moore described the investigation as unusually thorny and argued that, in his experience, a two-person operation is 'more likely' than a lone kidnapper in the Guthrie case.

Some viewers, Moore acknowledged, have struggled to see how a single intruder could remove an 84-year-old woman from her home without attracting attention. He did not dismiss that outright, but he was cautious about overstating any theory while the FBI and local police are still working the file.

'Some people very, very rightly say that it's hard to imagine a single person doing this,' Moore told host Brian Entin, adding that he was reluctant to armchair‑quarterback an active investigation which he called the work of 'the finest investigative organisation in the world.' Even so, he said his instincts and the statistics point towards at least two perpetrators.

Competing Theories Over How Nancy Guthrie Was Taken

The debate over how many people may have seized Nancy turns on a narrow band of evidence. Early in the investigation, footage from her doorbell camera surfaced showing what appeared to be a masked figure on her porch. That person has not been publicly identified, and the footage has not been fully released, leaving more questions than answers.

Moore told Entin that both a solo attacker and a team remain plausible. Looking back at high-profile kidnapping cases, he said, history is mixed. 'I think both are possible,' he said. 'I think it's more likely statistically that it was two people. But when you go back and you look at a lot of the famous kidnapping cases in history, occasionally they are and frequently they are sole individuals.'

His argument is, at heart, a practical one. Moving an elderly woman quickly and quietly, potentially against her will, is physically difficult. Two people could restrain, carry, or bundle her into a vehicle far more easily than one. On that reading, a group scenario almost feels mundane: someone watches, someone grabs, someone drives.

FBI Director Kash Patel explains how the criminal investigation into James Comey’s seashell post wasn’t a simple one: This has been a case that's been investigated over the past 9, 10, 11 months. These cases take time. Our investigators work methodically pic.twitter.com/QEJ4GnwnEK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2026

Blood Evidence Drives Lone-Attacker View

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente, who spent years studying offender behaviour, has publicly pushed back on Moore's multiple-attacker theory. Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday 27 April, Clemente argued that the blood evidence on the front porch of Nancy's home points instead to a single assailant.

He suggested that because no blood spatter pattern has been reported inside the house, the likely struggle took place 'outside by the front door or while she was going through the door.' In his reconstruction, Guthrie either refused to go further or fought back as the attacker tried to force her out.

'This is where she was assaulted,' Clemente said, describing a scenario in which she was probably struck in the nose or mouth, fell to her knees or to the ground, then aspirated and coughed up blood. The droplets clustered in one area, he suggested, fit that sequence.

Read more Is 'Porch Guy' Being Protected? Ex-FBI Agent Raises Alarming Theory in Nancy Guthrie Case Is 'Porch Guy' Being Protected? Ex-FBI Agent Raises Alarming Theory in Nancy Guthrie Case

Crucially, Clemente believes that same pattern undermines the idea of two kidnappers. If there had been more than one, he argued, they would have been able to keep Guthrie under firm control as they removed her from the property.

He said the way blood was found on the porch 'rules out more than one person,' adding that 'if two people had control of her as they were leaving the house, she would never have fallen to the ground.' In his view, two attackers could have physically supported her after a blow to the face, preventing a collapse and limiting where blood landed.

'They would have been in control of her body and prevented her from resisting and fighting and falling after she was struck in the face,' Clemente told the outlet, sketching an image of a chaotic, one‑on‑one confrontation rather than an orchestrated team operation.

So far, investigators have not endorsed either interpretation. Police and federal authorities have confirmed the key points only in broad strokes: a masked figure on camera, Guthrie's blood on the porch, an elderly woman gone without trace. They have not said publicly whether they lean towards a lone offender or multiple suspects, nor have they disclosed any forensic or digital evidence that might settle the question.

With no arrest, no recovered body and no definitive timeline of those early‑morning minutes, much of what is being said in public remains informed speculation. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, however authoritative the voices may sound.

For Guthrie's family and for a neighbourhood still living with the knowledge that someone walked away with an 84‑year‑old woman under cover of darkness, the debate over one attacker or two is academic until it leads back to her front door.