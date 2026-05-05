As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fourth month, criminal profilers are offering new theories about her abductor — including the possibility that he knew her, but she did not know him.

Dr Ann Burgess and Dr Casey Jordan believe the kidnapper was aware of who Nancy was, but doubt Nancy knew her captor.

Why Experts Believe Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Was a One-Sided Stranger

Read more Nancy Guthrie 'Passed Away' During Ransom Negotiations, FBI Profiler Thinks So Nancy Guthrie 'Passed Away' During Ransom Negotiations, FBI Profiler Thinks So

Dr Ann Burgess and Dr Casey Jordan are among the experts who appeared on a NewsNation special covering the case. Both have voiced a disturbing theory regarding the relationship between the octogenarian and her captor. They were convinced that the abductor possessed intimate knowledge about her, but she was probably unaware of his presence.

'[He] knows her in some ways, but she probably doesn't know him,' said Burgess, the founder of modern criminal profiling. 'I don't think you'd have the crime scene that we know happened that she was bleeding from. So something happened.'

Jordan, a criminologist and behavioural analyst, shared these observations. She was convinced the abduction of Nancy Guthrie was a targeted act rather than a random crime, but one that lacked mutual familiarity.

'I agree this person knew her. I don't think she knew this person,' Jordan said.

The expert explained that the culprit probably saw Nancy on TV when she appeared on 'Today' with her daughter, Savannah Guthrie. He could also be an unhappy Uber driver disappointed not to receive a large tip, or one of the hundreds of service workers in the area.

By remaining a stranger to his victim, the abductor ensured that he would not trigger her suspicion during any preliminary encounters. This level of planning distinguishes the case from crimes of opportunity, where a victim might recognise their attacker. The focus remains on identifying an individual who had the means and motive to monitor Guthrie's home without being noticed by neighbours.

Three Months In: Did They Miss Something? Nancy Guthrie Case Expert Anal... https://t.co/qnvXHIiLmH via @YouTube — Donna Freeman (@DonnaFreem60986) May 5, 2026

The Hunt for the Masked Abductor and Fears of a Fatal Cover-Up

As the investigation into the doorbell camera footage continues, a more sinister possibility has surfaced regarding the fate of the masked man seen on the porch. Burgess suggested that the individual who physically carried out the abduction may no longer be alive.

'That person may have been eliminated,' Burgess stated, referring to the suspect seen tampering with the Google Nest system. When asked who got rid of him, Burgess said, 'the boss.'

If the abductor has indeed been killed by his superior, it would explain why law enforcement has struggled to trace the suspect despite high-quality security imagery. This hierarchy of crime suggests that the kidnapping was merely the first stage of a much larger conspiracy.

Staged Scenes and the Chilling Reality of an Elimination Murder

A third expert theory suggests that the entire crime scene at the Catalina Foothills home was a meticulously crafted deception. Dr Gary Brucato, a clinical psychologist, suggested that Nancy's case could be an 'elimination murder,' a term used to describe a homicide designed to remove a person who has become a significant obstacle.

This theory requires at least two participants: the physical kidnapper and a mastermind who prioritised Guthrie's permanent removal. Under this scenario, the abduction was merely a vehicle to transport Guthrie to a secondary location where the actual 'elimination' could occur without leaving forensic traces.

This approach allowed the mastermind to distance themselves from the physical act while ensuring the objective was met. The lack of struggle found inside the house further supports the idea that the scene was staged to mislead detectives and buy time for the perpetrators.

By focusing on the possibility of a dual-suspect operation, investigators are now re-evaluating everyone within Guthrie's wider social and professional circles.

Law enforcement has not confirmed any of the theories put forward by Burgess, Jordan, or Brucato. No suspect has been publicly identified. The investigation remains active.