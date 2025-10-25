R&B fans, clear your calendars! A trio of soul music legends are teaming up for a 2026 tour.

On Friday, 24 October, legendary R&B group New Edition announced The New Edition Way Tour set for 2026 across North America with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton.

The news was officially revealed through a playful video shared on the artists' Instagram accounts.

In the clip, New Edition members Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill are seen chilling in a cosy living room, reminiscing about their Las Vegas residency and dreaming up a next level.

They decided to give Boyz II Men a call over FaceTime and the three members, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris, respond happily. Someone suggests adding some 'feminine energy to the roster before they finalise the plan.

Enter Toni Braxton, the sultry powerhouse behind Un-Break My Heart. In her own Instagram post, Braxton jokingly called herself the 'honorary seventh member' of New Edition and declaring, 'So it's only right that we hit the road together'.

A press release revealed that the all-star line-up will bring this shared stage show to 30 cities across North America beginning January 2026.

Tour Dates, Venues, and Ticket Info

The cross-country visit kicks off on 28 January 2026 at the Oakland Arena in California. From there, it will travel through major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Atlanta before concluding on 4 April 2026 at Houston's Toyota Center.

Below is a complete list of tour dates for The New Edition Way Tour 2026:

28 January — Oakland, CA

30 January — Las Vegas, NV

31 January — Los Angeles, CA

4 February — Chicago, IL

5 February — Kansas City, MO

6 February — Oklahoma City, OK

7 February — Dallas, TX

13 February — Newark, NJ

14 February — Baltimore, MD

15 February — Boston, MA

19 February — Indianapolis, IN

20 February — Detroit, MI

21 February — Columbus, OH

22 February — Cleveland, OH

26 February — Greensboro, NC

27 February — Charlotte, NC

28 February — Hampton, VA

13 March — Washington, DC

14 March — Brooklyn, NY

15 March — Philadelphia, PA

19 March — Memphis, TN

20 March — Nashville, TN

21 March — Milwaukee, WI

22 March — Minneapolis, MN

26 March — Cincinnati, OH

27 March — St. Louis, MO

28 March — Birmingham, AL

29 March — Atlanta, GA

3 April — New Orleans, LA

4 April — Houston, TX

Ticketing presales will open between 27–30 October, with a general on-sale from 31 October via Ticketmaster and participating venue box offices.

American Express Presale: Monday, 27 October

New Edition Presale (Password: WAYTOUR26): Tuesday, 28 October

Spotify Presale (Password: NE4LIFE): Wednesday, 29 October

BPC (Password: BPC), Boyz II Men (Password: BIIMBLVD), and Venue Presales: Thursday, 30 October

Expect price tiers and VIP package that often includes meet-and-greet opportunities, premium seating and exclusive bundles. Exact locations and more ticketing details will be confirmed via official channels as they become available.

R&B's Legacy and Lasting Influence

This event isn't just a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Rather, it reflects how R&B music has the ability to cross generations.

New Edition, credited with influencing the boy-band phenomena that followed; Boyz II Men, whose vocal style set a harmony-standard still imitated today; and Toni Braxton, whose solo success and crossover appeal marked an era—they all represent both origin and evolution.

The tour also marks one of the rare occasions where such heavyweight acts have worked together. The tour, according to the press release, provides a '360° view, delivering an up-close and immersive concert experience like never before.'

For those who grew up singing along to 80s and 90s R&B and for those younger audiences discovering the roots of today's musical landscape, this tour offers a live picture of groundbreaking music history.