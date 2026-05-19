A viral post published on 19 May 2026 by X account @Coinvo attributed two quotes to Turning Point USA chief executive Erika Kirk, including the claim that she called antisemitism 'the only thing that hurts me more than my husband's death' and that 'anyone who hates Israel and the Jewish people, is evil.' The post, which carried images of Kirk alongside an Israeli flag, accumulated over 400,000 views within hours of being shared.

The same account previously went viral in March 2026 with a post falsely claiming that newly released documents placed Kirk in Jeffrey Epstein's network — a claim subsequently debunked by multiple fact-checkers, with her name appearing nowhere in the released files. The latest post has similarly prompted scrutiny over whether the attributed quotes reflect what she actually said.

“The assassination of my husband was heavy but what really upsets me is when people don’t like Israel.”



— Erika Kirk



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/xJwpDe4wkZ — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) February 9, 2026

What Did Erika Kirk Actually Say?

Kirk's most widely documented remarks on antisemitism come from a December 2025 CBS News town hall moderated by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. During that event, she was directly challenged by Robert Milgrim — whose daughter Sarah Lynn Milgrim was killed in an antisemitic attack in Washington earlier that year — to publicly condemn antisemitism on the political right, including Holocaust denial.

Kirk became visibly emotional in response. She told Milgrim, 'You and I are a part of a very small club,' before echoing a phrase she said her late husband often used: 'Jew hate is brain rot.' She then added, 'Hate is hate. It's evil,' while calling for broader dialogue across political divides. She also said, 'What healing factor comes out of hating Jewish people? What healing factor comes out of hating Christians? Nothing.'

The specific phrasing attributed in the Coinvo post — that antisemitism hurts her more than her husband's death, or that all who hate Israel are evil — does not appear in any verified transcript or recording of her public statements.

What the Fact-Checkers Found

A fact-check published by MEAWW on 2 May 2026, following an earlier Coinvo post carrying the same 'anyone who hates Israel... is evil' claim, concluded that the quote was not supported by credible evidence. The report noted that while Kirk did condemn antisemitism in verified appearances, her documented remarks were more nuanced than the blanket statement being attributed to her online.

The CBS town hall remains the most comprehensive verified record of Kirk's public position on the matter. She also stated during that event that she and her late husband had always been very clear on their stance on Israel and the Jewish people.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 ERIKA KIRK: "Anyone who hates Israel and the Jewish people, is evil."



"Antisemitism is the only thing that hurts me more than my husband's death." pic.twitter.com/e3VaW6WTLt — Coinvo (@Coinvo) May 19, 2026

The Broader Pattern

Since early 2026, Kirk has remained at the centre of a significant wave of online misinformation — ranging from fabricated allegations to satire presented as fact — according to a review of debunked claims compiled by Snopes. The accounts behind these posts have repeatedly gone viral before corrections could gain traction.

Kirk herself has not publicly addressed the latest Coinvo post as of the time of writing. Her verified public record, however, is consistent: she has condemned antisemitism and expressed support for Israel on multiple occasions, but the specific wording circulating online remains unconfirmed.

The continued spread of misattributed quotes about a public figure still navigating grief and a high-profile leadership role carries real consequences. When paraphrases or fabrications replace verified quotes, they distort the public record and make it harder to hold figures accountable for what they have genuinely said. Readers encountering viral claims about Kirk — or any public figure — are encouraged to trace statements back to their original, sourced context before sharing.