Nicki Minaj is no stranger to viral moments, but this week's exchange with the US president has stood out even for her.

Days after Donald Trump joked about her supposedly 'twerking' during a shooting scare at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, the rapper replied not with a statement but with a single image on X.

The post has since drawn millions of views, prompting fresh debate over the joke and the increasingly public bond between Minaj and the president she has openly backed.

Nicki Minaj's Chucky-Themed Clapback Goes Viral

Minaj addressed the joke directly on X (formerly Twitter), writing: 'How I'll be looking @ President next time I see him.'

Rather than a photo of herself, she attached an AI-generated image resembling the horror doll Chucky, complete with a bright pink bob, blue eyes and a grin. Thin, stylised eyebrows and a black tuxedo with a pink bow tie and pocket square completed the look, set in what appears to be an ordinary office.

Her fanbase, known as the Barbz, largely welcomed the post, with many framing the image as an in-joke between her and the president. Others noted her long-running rivalry with Megan Thee Stallion, arguing critics of the post were being selective given Minaj's other political alliances.

It is not the first time Minaj has used Chucky in this way; she has deployed the character in posts referencing Don Lemon and California Governor Gavin Newsom, and mentioned the doll in her verse on Kanye West's 'Monster', rapping: 'And I'll say, Bride of Chucky, it's child's play / Just killed another career, it's a mild day.'

How I’ll be looking @ the President next time I see him. https://t.co/dVw3CpCqfP pic.twitter.com/jEUOdOjG3p — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 25, 2026

What Was Trump's Joke About?

Trump's remarks came during his speech at the rescheduled White House Correspondents' dinner on 24 July, held at the Waldorf Astoria after April's original event was cut short by a gunman.

Recalling the incident, Trump said Secret Service shouts of 'get down' had caused Minaj to start twerking, adding she was 'the only one that really understood what that meant.'

The line drew laughter in the room and criticism online. Commentators said it drew on a history of hypersexualising Black women and echoed racially loaded tropes. One described it as a 'bad Trump joke.'

'Racism, misogyny and jokes about shootings all rolled up in one crass comment,' another person wrote.

Others focused on the timing, noting the original dinner had been disrupted by an attempt on Trump's own life and that joking about it referred to a scare that left an officer injured. The comments drew strong reactions across social media, while many of Minaj's supporters said they viewed the president's remarks as humour.

congrats Nicki Minaj you are now reduced to a bad trump joke pic.twitter.com/fNh7Fz9GKq — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) July 25, 2026

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The joke comes against the backdrop of a relationship that has become more visible over the past year. Minaj confirmed her political stance in December, telling the crowd at a Turning Point USA event that she had 'the utmost respect and admiration for our president.'

Her appearance alongside Erika Kirk at the TPUSA event followed earlier criticism of Trump's immigration policies.

It has divided her fanbase, with some saying her support was unexpected given her own immigrant background.

Trump has spoken positively about her at events.

Introducing Minaj on one occasion, he said: 'We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of — I don't say conservative, I say of common sense. She's a fantastic person, and she's a woman that's respected by everybody, and she's got real talent: Nicki Minaj.'

His compliment to the 'Super Bass' singer, calling her 'so hot', highlighted her role as one of his most prominent celebrity supporters.