A road in Hyderabad's high-tech district has been officially renamed Donald Trump Avenue, making the former US president one of the few American leaders to have a street named after him abroad and triggering a mix of diplomatic interest and online mockery. The stretch, beside the new US Consulate, was rebadged by the Telangana government as part of an anniversary celebration of US independence and was swiftly hailed by Mr Trump on Truth Social.

The newly named Donald Trump Avenue, located near the US Consulate in Hyderabad, drew immediate attention after Trump publicly celebrated the gesture on Truth Social. While supporters framed the move as a symbol of deepening India-US ties, critics questioned the timing, given Trump's recent amplification of remarks describing India as a 'hellhole.'

Trump Hails Hyderabad Road Renaming On Truth Social

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Trump responded enthusiastically after the Telangana government renamed the road, calling attention to what he described as a historic recognition.

'The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The road, formerly known as the US Consulate Road, sits in Hyderabad's Financial District at Nanakramguda, directly beside the US Consulate General. The area also houses offices of major American technology firms including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

Telangana officials said the renaming forms part of the Freedom 250 celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Officials also described the move as part of a broader effort to strengthen Hyderabad's global identity as a centre for technology, defence and investment.

The commemorative plaque was unveiled by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Consul General Laura Williams, alongside diplomats and business leaders.

Social Media Divided Over Donald Trump Avenue

The renaming quickly triggered debate online, with reactions ranging from amusement to scepticism. Some social media users mocked the symbolism, especially in light of Trump's previous rhetoric about India.

'He calls India a "Hell Hole"... Interesting way to say, "We heard the insult, and here's a thank-you gift,"' one commented.

Others responded with humour. One user joked: 'That avenue had lot of mad dogs roaming around the street. May be they got inspired by them and named after him.'

Some critics framed the move as political opportunism rather than genuine admiration. One user wrote, 'Don't flatter yourself. Our politicians will suck up to a donkey if it profited them. Most of our billion+ people haven't heard of you & those who have despise you.'

Another speculated that the gesture may have been motivated by immigration interests, posting, 'That's a bribe to get more H1B visas. Don't fall for it.'

Others defended the renaming by pointing out India's long history of naming roads and landmarks after political figures, both domestic and foreign.

He calls India a "Hell Hole"... Interesting way to say, 'We heard the insult, and here's a thank-you gift. — HemS86 (@twitwidhemant) June 27, 2026

That avenue had lot of mad dogs roaming around the street. May be they got inspired by them and named after him. 😂🤣🤣 — PaiX (@mpaitweets) June 27, 2026

Dont flatter yourself. Our politicians will suck up to a donkey if it profited them. Most of our billion+ people haven't heard of you & those who have despise you. — chandrani (@chandrani_18) June 27, 2026

That's a bribe to get more H1B visas. Don't fall for it 😂 — Arun Kumar (ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ) (@kannadiga73) June 27, 2026

Trump's Past India Remarks Complicate Warm Optics

The road renaming comes against a more complicated political backdrop. In April, Trump drew criticism after amplifying comments made by podcaster Michael Savage during a discussion about America's birthright citizenship policy.

According to the transcript, Savage said, 'A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.'

Although Trump did not make the remark himself, his amplification of the comments drew backlash in India.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded without directly naming either Trump or Savage but strongly condemned the remarks. The ministry said the comments were 'uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.'

'They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests,' Jaiswal added.

Despite periodic tensions over immigration, trade and geopolitical messaging, strategic ties between the two countries remain strong. Trump's reaction to Donald Trump Avenue suggests he views the Hyderabad tribute as more than symbolic. Supporters see it as a sign of growing bilateral warmth. Critics, however, argue it highlights the contradictions of modern diplomacy.