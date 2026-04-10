The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her Arizona home has taken a dark turn as the search enters its third month. Authorities are now scrutinising a chilling message sent to local media, which a former federal investigator suggests was designed more for psychological cruelty than a genuine exchange.

As the community waits for answers, the focus remains on the unsettling evidence left behind in the quiet neighbourhood where she was last seen. A former FBI official recently shared professional insights into the ransom demands surfacing as the hunt for Nancy Guthrie intensifies.

Demands Designed for Psychological Distress

Police are working under the assumption that Savannah Guthrie's mother was abducted from her Arizona residence on January 31. Since she vanished, several messages demanding payment have been directed to TMZ. Although several of the messages were tossed aside as fakes, the news site claimed to have picked up two more on Monday, April 6, coinciding with Savannah's return to her morning broadcast.

Former FBI investigator Jennifer Coffindaffer suggested the arrival of the most recent messages was calculated. 'They sent these right when Savannah Guthrie went back to work. That was by no mistake. That was absolutely meant to further torment her and her family,' Coffindaffer told Newsweek.

Nancy Guthrie: Breaking down the physical clues with a special guest. https://t.co/j6mSYmeybZ — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 8, 2026

She continued, 'I think it speaks to the fact that there is at least someone out there who is still willing to torture this family by sending these continued communications with no proof of life.'

Kidnappers Demand Bitcoin for Information

Staff at TMZ have shared that one initial communication asked for a full Bitcoin to name the person who took Nancy, with the sender vowing to 'deliver them on a silver platter.'

A separate note claimed to have specific details on Nancy's whereabouts, asserting, 'I saw [Nancy] alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico.' This area is located just across the border from Arizona. The person behind the message offered to trade these details for half a Bitcoin, with the rest payable only after police make an arrest.

Nancy Guthrie



Breaking



Below is what Harvey Levin had to say about the new ransom note.



Make no mistake, the fact this note was sent on the day Savannah returned to work shows you what a sick creature the sender is, whether they know where Nancy is buried or they don't.… pic.twitter.com/n119IRysFx — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 6, 2026

The founder of TMZ, Harvey Levin, spoke about the latest email, which suggested direct knowledge of the perpetrator. Levin noted the message said: 'I know where her body is and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a Bitcoin and I'll tell you.' Based on current market rates, this specific demand is valued at nearly $35,000 (£26069.75).

TMZ founder Harvey Levin claims he has another letter from yet another person that knows where Nancy Guthrie is. 🙈



Plot twist: he wrote all the damn letters himself to deflect from the fact he’s all over the Epstein files that came out the same time.jk pic.twitter.com/pqx0b3mxY3 — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) February 13, 2026

Levin mentioned that the sender has reached out to his team repeatedly, finding the persistence of the contact rather unusual. 'I'll tell you what, my spidey senses tell me that there's something about this guy because one of the emails he sent said early on, "Time is of the essence to do this," and then the next day he said, "Time is no longer of the essence,"' Levin said.

'If he was pulling a scam, why would you say time is no longer of the essence? You want to keep the value high. And the fact that he's said this made me think this guy knows something,' he concluded.

Investigator Dismisses Authors as Scammers

Coffindaffer remained unconvinced, mentioning to Newsweek that a person who actually knew where Nancy was would be more motivated to pursue the massive reward currently offered. 'Why wouldn't they go forward and try to seek the $1.2 million (£0.89 million) that's out on the table if they truly have knowledge?' she asked.

'The reason this makes sense to me, that they don't have that knowledge, is because they're not seeking the $1.2 million,' Coffindaffer noted. 'Instead, they're trying to subvert it with this ... quickly paid, no hoops to jump through, just get the money. But I think that these people are scammers.'