A 21-year-old Florida social media star known online as DreamDoll Brii was shot dead in Miramar in the early hours of Sunday 5 July, after police say the green Lamborghini she was riding in with two others was chased and sprayed with bullets in what appears to have been a targeted attack.

Brianna Johnson, who built a following of more than 400,000 across Instagram and TikTok under the name DreamDoll Bri or DreamDoll Brii, had spent Saturday night at a party before getting into the Lamborghini with two companions. According to Miramar Police, the car was followed along Sunshine Boulevard by another vehicle, then fired on, before crashing into a house. All three occupants were found shot inside.

DreamDoll Brii's Final Journey In A Green Lamborghini

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss told local media that officers were called to the 2700 block of Sunshine Boulevard at 5.33am on 5 July. When they arrived, they discovered a green Lamborghini that had smashed into a residential property, with three people inside.

'When we got here, we found a car that crashed into a house. Three people were inside and all three people were shot,' Moss said.

A Miramar Police Department spokesman confirmed that the two other victims were taken to hospital, with one in critical condition. Johnson, 21, died from her injuries. Police have not yet released the names or conditions of the surviving victims, saying only that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Detectives say their working theory is that Johnson and her companions were followed after leaving the party. The spokesman said the Lamborghini was driving along Sunshine Boulevard when another vehicle trailed them and opened fire. No arrests or suspects have been announced.

The same spokesman told reporters that a social media video apparently showing an earlier altercation involving the distinctive green Lamborghini at a petrol station is now being treated as a key piece of evidence. The footage, which circulated online soon after the shooting, appears to show some kind of confrontation, though police have not publicly confirmed what it depicts or when it was filmed.

'It looks and sounds and feels like a targeted shooting,' the spokesman said, while adding that it is 'too early to tell' definitively.

Fans Mourn DreamDoll Brii As Police Probe 'Targeted' Attack

The news came after fans began flooding Johnson's recent Instagram and TikTok posts with messages of disbelief and grief, naming her as the woman killed hours before police formally confirmed she had died. For many of her followers, the first sign that something was wrong was the sudden switch from fire emojis and outfit praise to comments like 'tell me this isn't real' and 'wake up Bri.'

Johnson's final post, shared on 29 June, shows her posing in a car, hair and lashes on point, captioned 'Pretty fly b!tch.' It has now effectively become a memorial page, with followers posting tributes and clips of her older content. That slightly cocky caption hits very differently when you know she never made it to July.

Friends and fellow influencers have been sharing old videos of Johnson joking around backstage, or dancing to tracks she promoted, including BEND OVA, the viral song by rapper Sadity Rackz on which she memorably featured. For a lot of young women in her comments, she was that girl: aspirational but still reachable, posting the kind of glossy lifestyle content, cars and clothes included, that fuels whole corners of TikTok.

Johnson's social media accounts painted a picture of a lifestyle influencer trying to turn online clout into a multi‑track hustle. There were beauty and fashion posts, short music clips, and flashes of what looked like studio sessions. At 21, she was still in the phase where everything feels possible if your follower count keeps going up.

Now those same accounts are being combed by detectives and strangers alike for clues about who might have wanted to hurt her.

Miramar Police Appeal For Information After Shooting Of Influencer

Miramar Police have said they are leaning towards the theory that the shooting was not random. The Lamborghini's colour alone, and the way it appears in multiple videos from the night, makes it hard to miss. Investigators are asking anyone who saw the car at the party, at the petrol station, or on Sunshine Boulevard around dawn to come forward.

The department has not publicly detailed how many shots were fired, what weapons might have been used, or whether the victims tried to get away before the car hit the house. There has also been no official word on whether Johnson or either of the two others in the Lamborghini were the intended target.

Officers have said only that the case remains 'active' and that the social media post showing the gas station altercation is being closely examined alongside CCTV and any other digital evidence. In 2024, that essentially means detectives are doing the painstaking stuff: frame‑by‑frame video checks, licence plate analysis, phone records, the works.

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In case you missed it, the shooting happened in a residential neighbourhood, not on some empty highway. Residents woke up to gunfire, a crash and then a luxury car embedded in a home. So far, there have been no reports of injuries to anyone inside the property, something that might fairly be called luck given the circumstances.

The Miramar Police Department has been contacted for further comment on the progress of the investigation and whether they have identified any suspects or motives. No response had been issued at the time of writing.

Away from the official statements, the online reaction has split into predictable camps. Some commenters are focusing entirely on the tragedy of a young woman killed at 21. Others are deep in amateur‑sleuth mode, dissecting angles in that petrol station video as if it is a true‑crime series rather than evidence in a live case. Social media can be helpful for detectives, but it also has a habit of turning human beings into characters, and that is already happening here.

For now, what is clear is brutally simple. A 21‑year‑old known to hundreds of thousands as DreamDoll Brii left a party in a green Lamborghini and did not make it home. Police think someone wanted that to happen. They just have not said who, or why, yet.