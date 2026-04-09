Kim Kardashian has privately told Bianca Censori she feels 'horrific' about her situation with Kanye West and that 'the door is always open' if she ever wants to leave the marriage, according to a source speaking about the three stars' increasingly tangled relationship in the wake of West's new album Bully.

Speculation around West's behaviour towards Censori has shadowed their three-year relationship from the outset, but the focus has sharpened since he began unveiling Bully at listening parties worldwide after being banned from major streaming platforms. One new track, Highs and Lows, is being widely read as a portrait of their turbulent marriage, and those lyrics, insiders say, have cut uncomfortably close to home for Kardashian.

In Highs and Lows, West raps: 'Highs and lows, I put you through a lot, I know... Before I break your heart, I'll have a heart attack... We separated, but we made it back. And we gon' stay attached 'til we fade to black.' It is hardly an apology, but it does suggest Bianca has decided to stand by him. According to Heat World, that apparent loyalty has left Kim, 45, convinced that Bianca is 'deluding herself' that West will one day become the partner she hopes he can be.

Kardashian now feels 'tremendous sympathy' for Censori. 'She is one of the few people on earth who knows how horrific it is to be married to the man,' the report says, adding that the two women speak more than many would assume. Because West, 48, 'refuses' to deal directly with his ex-wife, Censori is said to act as a go-between when arrangements are made for the former couple's four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six.

Kardashian has come to a sobering conclusion. 'During those exchanges Kim's come to realise that this girl is clearly in over her head and deluding herself that Kanye's a good soul deep down who'll one day snap back into being kind and reasonable.'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bianca Censori And A Pattern Of Control

Concerns about control in the relationship between West and Censori did not begin with the album. Since their romance began in 2022, the dynamic has prompted near‑global unease, much of it fuelled by West's own words. In a social media post last year, he declared, in all caps, 'I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE' and claimed Censori needs his 'approval' for what she wears. He then shared a fan's description of her as 'a subservient extension to her master,' apparently without disagreement.

Kardashian has now told Censori her 'door's always open' takes on a sharper edge. Kim has been blunt about what she sees. 'Kim's been there, she gets it, but ultimately she ran out of sympathy for him years ago and it saddens her to see him dragging people into his sordid world and effectively brainwashing them.'

Yet Censori is not, at least publicly, edging towards the exit. After a reported split last April, triggered by West's string of offensive online outbursts, including praise for Hitler and posts that appeared to condone domestic violence, he published an apology letter in the Wall Street Journal in January.

Bianca, they say, is polite but firm when Kardashian suggests she should walk away. 'She's always very gracious whenever Kim tries to tell her she needs to break away, but most of the time she defends Kanye and insists it's not nearly as terrible as people think.' Censori reportedly insists there is a side to West 'only she sees,' argues that he has a 'good heart,' and frames her role as a duty to help a man in pain to heal.

When Bianca's Defence Echoes Kim's Past

Kardashian, West and Censori are not just today's headlines but a replay of her own past choices. On Keeping Up With The Kardashians last August, she described learning that her celebrated calm might actually be a trauma response. 'My therapist felt like it's a trauma response of me remaining calm in living a life that I always have to be in this fight or flight mode,' she told her sister Kourtney.

For years she shielded West from criticism, praising his 'genius' and, in 2020 during his chaotic presidential bid, calling him a 'brilliant but complicated man.' She defended his bipolar diagnosis as something that did not 'diminish or invalidate his dreams.'

Now, hearing Censori argue that West is misunderstood and essentially good, Kim appears to recognise a mindset she once held herself. 'She remembers convincing herself that if she just supported him enough or loved him the right way, things would stabilise, and now she can see Bianca doing the same thing,' the report says. They add that Kim still feels 'humiliation' over what she tolerated.

Not everyone in West's orbit shares Kardashian's sympathy. Some within his inner circle, the insider claims, are convinced Censori is 'using him for fame and money.' That view jars against Censori's own attempt to reclaim her voice. In a Vanity Fair interview in February, she spoke openly about her barely‑there wardrobe, which she called a 'collaboration' with West, and brushed off a widely discussed yacht incident by saying she was simply resting on his lap. She also embraced what she called an 'obvious obsession with nudity.'

Those comments suggested a woman keen to assert agency, however provocative the packaging. Kardashian chooses to believe Censori is more trapped than manipulative. 'Kim is always quick to defend her. She says it's not something anyone can really understand until they've been there because Kanye can be the most charming person in the world when he wants to be.'

Kardashian privately believes the only reason she could finally leave was the safety net of her family and her own career. Censori, by contrast, is described as 'totally reliant on him for everything.' None of these claims has been confirmed by the parties involved, and without comment from West, Kardashian or Censori, the truth of their private conversations remains unverified and should be treated with caution.