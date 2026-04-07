American rapper Offset has been hospitalised after being shot near a casino in South Florida, with authorities confirming the incident is under investigation. The 34-year-old artist was injured on Monday, 6 April 2026, near the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

A representative said he is in a stable condition and is being 'closely monitored', according to NBC News. Police confirmed one individual was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and said the situation was contained quickly.

Two people were detained for questioning, though no charges have been announced. Authorities have not publicly identified a motive or confirmed whether the artist was specifically targeted. Cardi B has not issued a public statement following the incident.

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Shooting Outside Casino Under Investigation

The Seminole Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 7 pm in the valet area of the casino complex. The department confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public and that normal operations resumed shortly after the incident.

Authorities said officers were on site quickly and secured the area. The injuries sustained were not considered life-threatening. Investigators are continuing to review surveillance footage and other evidence from the venue, but have not released further details about what led to the shooting.

NEW: Rapper Offset shot near a popular casino in Florida, according to TMZ.



The incident reportedly happened near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



According to the outlet, the rapper is “fine.”



Video: @ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/u4tCr1CUVP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2026

According to Page Six, Offset had been seen shortly before the incident interacting with fans in the valet area, where he was posing for photos and speaking with attendees. Witness accounts cited by the outlet described him as appearing 'relaxed and friendly' shortly before the shooting.

TMZ, which first reported the incident, said a representative confirmed the rapper was taken to hospital and was receiving medical care.

Background and Context

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The group achieved international success with tracks including 'Bad and Boujee' and played a major role in shaping mainstream trap music.

In recent years, he has continued his solo career while remaining a visible figure at major events and public venues, reflecting his ongoing profile in the entertainment industry.

He shares three children with Cardi B. The couple married in 2017, and divorce proceedings began in August 2024. The process has not been finalised, and their relationship has remained in the public eye during that period.

The shooting comes several years after the death of Takeoff, who was fatally shot in 2022. Police have not indicated any connection between the two incidents.

Divorce Proceedings Remain Ongoing

Offset and Cardi B's relationship has remained a subject of public attention throughout their separation. Cardi B filed for divorce in August 2024 following several years of reported personal difficulties.

In recent performances and public appearances, she has avoided directly referencing Offset. Coverage of her March tour noted changes in how she performs songs that previously referenced him.

Both artists have made separate public comments about their relationship in recent years, but neither has provided an update since the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to question those detained. Offset remains in hospital as of the latest update.