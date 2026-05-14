Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were filmed in what appeared to be a heated argument in a car park in Burtonsville, Maryland, on Wednesday 13 May, according to TMZ and social media users who shared the clip, prompting fresh questions over whether Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are still dating after recent signs of a reunion.

The footage surfaced just days after the rapper publicly supported the NFL star at his Diggs Deep Foundation Mother's Day wellness event in Washington, where the pair posed closely together and showed apparent PDA for the cameras.

Cardi B reacts to viral footage of her and Stefon Diggs arguing outside a coffee shop:



“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” pic.twitter.com/U2ylKwjVmJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2026

Their joint appearance followed months of reports that the couple had split, then quietly reconnected, leaving fans trying to follow the on‑off timeline almost in real time. None of the latest claims about their relationship status have been confirmed by either of them, so all of it needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Caught On Camera In Car Park Clash

The clip doing the rounds online appears to have been first pushed out by X users rather than by any official outlet. TMZ, which picked it up shortly afterwards, reported that the video was shot outside a coffee shop and a gym in Burtonsville on Wednesday afternoon.

In the short, shaky footage, Cardi B can be seen facing Stefon Diggs and gesturing sharply as she raises her voice. Diggs stands back, leaning against a sports car with his arms folded, listening but not visibly reacting. The video does not capture any audio, so what is actually being said is unknown.

A third man, dressed in black clothing and a black cap, steps into frame and briefly places a hand on Cardi's arm, apparently to calm her down or at least to lower the temperature of the exchange. The confrontation looks tense, but there is no sign of physical aggression from either of the main parties.

The video -- taken Wednesday afternoon outside a coffee shop and a gym in Burtonsville, Maryland, near Washington, D.C. -- shows Cardi aggressively yelling at Diggs ... who is leaned back, arms crossed, against his sportscar. https://t.co/7LiuxM3zBf — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2026

TMZ cited unnamed sources who claimed the back‑and‑forth lasted for at least ten minutes. It was not described as a major public spectacle, but security staff reportedly intervened to turn away fans who tried to approach Cardi B for autographs while the argument was still going on. That detail, if accurate, underlines how everyday disagreements become a public spectacle the moment one half of the couple is a global music star.

The lack of sound and verified context has not stopped people online from trying to script their own version of events. The reality is that nobody outside the small group present knows what sparked the row or how it ended.

Are Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Still Dating After Maryland Argument?

The parking‑lot footage jolted fans partly because it arrived on the heels of much friendlier images. Over Mother's Day weekend, Cardi B attended Diggs' foundation event in Washington. Photos from the day showed the two smiling, standing close and displaying the sort of body language that usually fuels talk of reconciliation rather than rupture.

That appearance itself came after a period in which Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were widely reported to have broken up earlier this year. According to an exclusive source quoted by People magazine in late February, the couple had called it quits months after welcoming their son in November 2025, with the insider claiming that Cardi had 'pulled back' when things between them became 'too heated and complicated.'

Despite that, the same outlet has charted a series of subsequent sightings of the pair together. Diggs was said to have attended Cardi's Little Miss Drama tour stop at the Capital One Arena, while the Mother's Day event put them side by side in an overtly supportive setting rather than slipping out of the same restaurant.

#TTLStaff #cardib and #stefondiggs are reportedly back together and were seen arguing outside a coffee shop in Maryland 👀💬

the unexpected sighting has fans talking, especially with the mix of reconciliation rumors and public tension 😳 pic.twitter.com/c6yzs8jU3a — The Talk Lounge Official (@thetalkloungetv) May 13, 2026

In a report published on 12 May, People quoted a source who said Diggs had 'stepped it up' in recent weeks to show the rapper he wanted to 'make it work.' The insider suggested the split happened at a point when Cardi was not in an emotional place to cope with ongoing tension and arguments. In their telling, Diggs had recently made 'enough' of an effort to catch her attention again and Cardi 'still cares a lot about him.'

Set against that narrative of a man trying to win back a partner, the sight of Cardi apparently shouting at Diggs in a car park feels, at the very least, like an awkward counterpoint. It hints that whatever progress may have been made, disagreements are still sitting close to the surface.

What none of the reports provide is a clear, on‑the‑record answer to the basic question fans keep asking, are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs actually together right now or not. There has been no formal statement from her representatives or from his camp addressing the argument in Maryland, the reported break‑up earlier this year or the recent talk of a renewed effort to reconcile.

Until either Cardi B or Stefon Diggs chooses to describe the situation in their own words, the public is left piecing together a relationship from grainy phone clips, charity‑event photos and unnamed friends speaking on their behalf, with the truth sitting somewhere behind the lenses.