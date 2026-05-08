Something bizarre streaked across the skies over Colombia, and one pilot insists it was no ordinary aircraft. Viral footage showing a metallic object allegedly racing past a cockpit window at 12,500 feet has exploded online after viewers branded it one of the clearest UFO encounters ever captured on camera.

The dramatic incident, involving Colombian pilot Jorge Arteaga, has sparked fierce arguments among experts, with some convinced the object displayed intelligent movement while others suspect an elaborate hoax or even a drifting balloon.

Pilot Turned the Plane Around to Chase the Object

The encounter reportedly happened on 4 May 2023 while Arteaga was flying a Cessna T-303 Crusader towards Medellin, Colombia.

According to accounts surrounding the incident, the pilot first spotted a strange object moving towards the aircraft during the flight. Arteaga then alerted his co-pilot, who also allegedly saw the mysterious shape in the sky.

Instead of continuing his route, the pilot reportedly turned the aircraft around to investigate further and began filming the object through the cockpit window.

The footage begins with what appears to be a tiny metallic speck floating in the distance before the object suddenly rushes towards the aircraft at alarming speed.

Within seconds, the silvery object appears to shoot directly past the cockpit window.

Slow motion analysis of the clip revealed what some viewers described as a domed metallic craft tilted at an angle with a sharp outer rim. The unusual shape quickly fuelled speculation online that the object was not a conventional aircraft or drone.

The footage soon spread across social media and UFO forums, where many users hailed it as one of the strongest daytime UFO videos in recent years.

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Experts Clashed

The viral clip caught the attention of YouTuber Andrew Crawford, who helped push the footage into mainstream UFO discussions. Crawford said he immediately believed the video deserved serious analysis after first watching it online.

Several UFO researchers argued the object appeared too detailed and stable to be dismissed instantly as fake footage. One analyst claimed there was nothing obvious in the recording suggesting computer generated imagery had been inserted into the scene.

Others remained deeply sceptical. Critics questioned how the pilot managed to begin filming at precisely the right moment before the object allegedly passed the aircraft.

One expert argued the timing looked suspicious and suggested the UFO may have been digitally added later using CGI effects. However, defenders of the footage pointed out that Arteaga reportedly spotted the object before filming and deliberately circled back to get another look, which could explain why the camera was already recording.

Balloon Theory

While some viewers believed the object displayed intelligent flight behaviour, others suggested a far less dramatic explanation.

One theory proposed that the aircraft merely flew past a floating mylar balloon, making it appear as though the object was charging directly towards the cockpit.

Sceptics noted the metallic shine and shape resembled reflective party balloons often carried by wind currents at high altitudes. An expert analysing the footage claimed the object looked relatively stationary and argued the plane's own speed created the illusion of rapid movement.

But not everyone agreed with the balloon explanation. Another researcher argued that a lightweight balloon should have visibly shifted or wobbled in the air due to turbulence created by the passing aircraft.

Instead, the object appeared unusually steady as it zipped past the cockpit. Questions also emerged after reports claimed the object never appeared on radar systems during the flight.

The radar issue added another layer of mystery, although no official aviation authority has publicly confirmed those details.

Colombia Being a Growing UFO Hotspot

The incident is far from the first strange sighting reported above Colombia in recent years.

In 2020, another pilot flying an Airbus A320 near Medellin captured footage of a small square-shaped object hovering high in the sky. Investigators reportedly failed to identify the object, with some calling it a genuine UFO due to its unusual appearance and lack of visible propulsion.

Then, in March 2025, reports emerged involving a mysterious metallic sphere allegedly spotted over Colombia before supposedly landing on the ground. Claims surrounding that object exploded online after reports alleged X-rays showed layered metallic structures and a central chip-like component inside the sphere.

No verified evidence has confirmed extraterrestrial origins in any of the Colombian cases. Still, the growing number of sightings has turned the country into a major talking point within UFO communities.