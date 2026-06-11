The Kansas City Chiefs have reworked Patrick Mahomes' contract into a record-breaking agreement worth $504.75 million (roughly £377 million), extending his stay through 2033 and cementing his position as the most valuable quarterback in NFL history.

The deal, which is the first in league history to surpass half a billion dollars in total value, strengthens the Chiefs' long-term commitment to their franchise star while resetting the financial ceiling for elite quarterbacks across the league. It also arrives at a pivotal moment in Mahomes' career following a serious knee injury sustained late in the 2025 season.

Chiefs Secure Patrick Mahomes

The restructured Patrick Mahomes contract extends his existing agreement by two additional years, keeping him in Kansas City until 2033.

The total value now stands at $504.75 million, including $239.05 million (around £179 million) in new money added to the deal.

According to details of the contract, the first four years are guaranteed at signing, with additional mechanisms in place that ensure the full value becomes guaranteed over time. The agreement also allows Mahomes to earn up to $522.25 million (£390.19 million) through performance-based incentives and escalators, depending on achievements during the life of the contract.

From 2027 onwards, when the new money officially takes effect, Mahomes is set to average around $64 million per year (£48 million), establishing a new benchmark for annual quarterback earnings in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes Contract Reshapes NFL Salary Market

The Patrick Mahomes contract represents the third time in six years that the Chiefs have restructured his deal to reset the quarterback market.

General manager Brett Veach and his front office have repeatedly adjusted his compensation to reflect the rapidly rising value of elite quarterbacks in the modern NFL.

This latest agreement once again places Mahomes at the top of the financial hierarchy, surpassing previous benchmarks set across the league. The structure reflects a broader trend in the NFL where quarterback salaries continue to escalate, driven by long-term deals that prioritise franchise stability and guaranteed earnings.

Kansas City has now committed approximately $689.05 million (£515 million) in new money to Mahomes between 2022 and 2033, underscoring the organisation's belief that he remains central to its championship ambitions.

From Rookie Deal to Half-Billion-Dollar Superstar

Mahomes' financial rise has been among the most dramatic in professional sports. He entered the league in 2017 on a four-year rookie contract worth $16.4 million (£12.3 million) before rapidly developing into the face of the franchise.

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His previous landmark extension in 2020, valued at $450 million (£336 million) over 10 years, was widely regarded as a defining moment in NFL contract history. However, continued salary inflation at the quarterback position has led to another significant adjustment, pushing his total career earnings trajectory beyond half a billion dollars in contract value.

He has already earned well over $200 million (£149 million) under his previous deal while leading the Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl appearances and championships, establishing a dynasty built around his success.

Injury Recovery and Timing of New Agreement

The new Patrick Mahomes contract comes during a crucial recovery period after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL and LCL in December 2025.

He underwent surgery the following day, and the Chiefs have remained confident throughout the offseason about his return.

Kansas City expects Mahomes to be available for the start of the 2026 campaign, with a targeted return for the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

The timing of the contract extension reflects the franchise's long-term confidence in both his recovery and his ability to continue performing at an elite level for years to come.