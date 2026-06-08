The New York Knicks have found a true catalyst in Karl-Anthony Towns, whose sensational integration into the squad has propelled them to the cusp of NBA glory. The veteran big man has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving in The Big Apple, providing the elite-level production the franchise has long craved.

With the championship trophy now within reach, the Knicks front office is already looking toward the horizon. They are expected to initiate formal discussions regarding Towns' long-term future with the team immediately after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Towns Could Be A Knick For A Long Time

According to a report by Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Knicks' hierarchy would seriously consider rewarding Towns with a lucrative, long-term contract extension this summer, especially if they successfully capture the championship.

Towns currently has two years remaining on his contract, including a hefty player option for the 2027–28 season. Securing a title would likely convince New York's decision-makers to absorb the looming luxury tax penalties required to lock down the big man for the foreseeable future.

'If the Knicks do, in fact, tie the bow on this NBA Finals package, there will still be a discussion to be had with Towns about securing his services for the long-term,' Amick wrote. 'He has one guaranteed season left on his current deal, with a player option worth $61 million (£45.7 million) for the 2027-28 campaign, and is eligible for a massive extension (four years and a combined $272 million (£203 million).'

'The reality of today's NBA means there are second-apron concerns for the Knicks to take into consideration, and a desire to be prudent enough with the payroll so as not to compromise roster depth. But the tone of those talks, given everything Towns has done here, should be far more flattering toward him this time around. He deserves immense credit for that much.'

Read more Spurs-Turned-Knicks Big Man Claims He Knows Victor Wembanyama's Weakness Ahead Of NBA Finals Spurs-Turned-Knicks Big Man Claims He Knows Victor Wembanyama's Weakness Ahead Of NBA Finals

KAT Earned His Flowers

Towns' statistical dominance in the Finals certainly justifies that heavy financial commitment. Right from the start, the All-Star center has been in scintillating form, averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He has displayed remarkable efficiency from the floor, shooting 56% overall and a lethal 43% from 3-point land.

Crucially, Towns' impact has been just as profound on the defensive end, where he has stifled opposition shooters, holding them to a mere 34.5 per cent shooting percentage.

Beyond the inner circles of Madison Square Garden, the wider basketball media has been equally enthralled by Towns' postseason masterclass. The praise reached a crescendo when legendary NBA icon turned broadcaster Charles Barkley offered his characteristically blunt assessment of the series.

'He was criticized in Minnesota,' Barkley said of KAT (h/t NBA.com). 'He was criticized in New York. But the MVP of the Finals is gonna be Karl-Anthony Towns. He played two of the best games I've ever seen a big man play. That man earned his flowers.'

The stage is now set for a pivotal Game 3 on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, as the series shifts back to the roaring atmosphere of Madison Square Garden. Holding a commanding 2-0 lead after a pair of thrilling victories on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks return home with history squarely on their side.